Interview: Triple Charm reflect on sharing singing and dancing videos on social media to being on top of the world Triple Charm's Amalia, Gabriella and Raena tell how they went from being three ordinary sisters living in Florida, to becoming global pop sensations in the space of six years, thanks to the power of social media. SHARE SHARE Triple Charm performing at the O2 Islington Academy in London on April 2

Three ordinary sisters from Florida, USA, like many other people, have adored singing and dancing from a young age.

Ever since they were little, they performed renditions of smash-hit tracks from the likes of Lady Gaga and Meghan Trainor.

However, as social media has become more of a dominant force in recent years with millions expressing their talents to the world, Amalia, 20, Gabriella,18, and Raena,15, thought they would take advantage of the tool.

(L-R) Triple Charm's Raena, Amalia and Gabriella





But little did they know uploading a clip of them dancing in the rain to Instagram Reels in 2019 would change their lives forever.

A bombardment of likes and shares from around the globe struck the magnetic forces in the East Coast state, and the trio quickly became viral internet sensations.

Amalia, Gabriella and Raena formed Triple Charm and throughout the six years to 2025, the pop powerhouse that is has continued to push out high-energy tracks that continue to be adored by many.

For the first time, the girls are leaving their homeland to embark on a world tour that covers cities including London and New York, and they exclusively told Contact Music about their achievements over a short period, the excitement ahead of their party-vibe gigs, and how music acts as "therapy" for them...

How excited are you to be going on your first world tour?

Amalia: On a scale of one to 10, it's like 30 million.

Raena: This is our first time seeing the world, leaving the country [US]. We just got our passports, and we're ready now.

What country you most excited about visiting on the tour?

Raena: I mean, we're in London right now.

Gabriella: Honestly, London is so beautiful, and I was so excited to come here. It'sgreat.

Raena: I've always wanted to go to Australia, and that's one of the stops.

Amalia: I’m excited to see every single place.

What can fans expect from the shows?

Raena: Lots of high energy, singing and dancing, and then some interaction with the crowd, of course.

Amalia: We’re going to be bringing some of the content we create online to the stage; so lots of interaction, some fun games, for sure.

How supportive have the fans been during your career so far?

Amalia: Oh my gosh, [it's been] amazing. Their support has meant the world to us. The support has been unreal.

What's been your highlights so far?

Gabriella: There’s gonna be a lot of highlights to come, for sure. Tonight is definitely a highlight. I'm so excited to be on stage. It'll be the first show of the tour, and here in London.

Raena: The O2 Islington, it'll be exciting -we're only a few hours away!

Triple Charm performing at the O2 Islington Academy





You three are sisters. When did you realise that the three of you shared a love for music?

Amalia: We grew up as competitive dancers, so dance has always been in our blood. We started performing together for the first time when Gabby was only two. We did a little dance to 'We Are Family'. We dragged her out in a little wagon, and half the time she cried, and half the time she smiled because she was only two,

Raena: But [music] has always been a huge part of our lives because of dance. And then Amalia, she's the oldest of us sisters, so she started singing. And then that obviously inspired us. And then as soon as we were all singing together, we figured, why not do it together for her?

I was going to say, whose idea was it for the three of you to sing together rather than going individually.

Raena: It was a group idea. Our parents were definitely supportive of it. Our mom was like, why don't you try it together? And we like, yeah!

Did you ever consider going on shows like The Voice or American Idol?

Gabriella: We’ve been approached a few times, but we view our channel and YouTube channel like a variety show where we get to share our love for music, dancing, singing, just entertainment and challenges and having a good time.

Raena: So for now, we've been using social media to build our audience.

Has it been, has it been difficult to, you know, build that platform on social media?

Raena: It takes a lot of consistency. Yeah, sometimes people might not like a video, [it] might not do as well, but you just have to power through.

Amalia: Yeah, I'd say social media kind of comes in waves; they'll times where you almost, like, plateaua little bit, then you see a little boost. So it's like, you can't let the numbers really get to you. You have to keep powering through, and then you'll start to see the success.

Did you feel saddened when you thought, Oh, this is an amazing video. We think it's going to do so well, and then it doesn't?

Amalia: Yeah, that happens. The videos that you spend the most time on are the ones that do OK, and then the ones where you are without your phone, we film a quick video. That's like crazy. So it's funny, though.

Raena: You never know what'll go viral.

The three of you as a collective have over 25 million followers/subscribers on social media. What was the first video that caused your careers to take off?

Raena: It was an Instagram Reel, and this is when Reels just came out. It was a video of us dancing together in the rain outside, and that was our first video to get over a million views. And we were like, 'Whoa!'

What year was that?

Raena: That was 2020.

What were your reactions when you saw it blow up?

Amalia: We were just shocked because before that video blew up, we were just spending time working really hard to grow to like, 7,000 followers. And then once that happened, we were like, 'Oh, wow, we can grow a lot faster through these social media videos.’

Gabriella: we saw the possibilities were endless.

Amalia: We started in 2019 and at we released our first single, 'We'll Move On'. And so we posted the music video to our YouTube channel. We worked like, super hard. We got this crazy, cool video. We flew out to LA to film it, and then we were like ‘Oh, wait, we don't really have anybody to watch this video that we just created.’ So that's what kind of sparked the idea to start creating on social media.

What got you through the time when your content weren't getting the numbers that you'd imagined?

Gabriella: I think each other for sure. We've been able to lean on each other and bounce back and use our love for music and what we do to look past those obstacles.

What tips would you give to someone who wants to become a performer through social media?

Amalia: Don’t be scared to use social media. I know it's like almost taboo, but it's honestly, like the best strength you can have as an artist, especially independently, to be able to reach people directly and [navigate them] to your music so [it’s] definitely showing up consistently. That's your biggest thing. Create a schedule and try and stick to it as best you can. Be yourself online.

Gabriella: As well as creating a community, for sure, build that community of people that just love you, for you, then you're golden.

You said you had a love of music from a really young age. Would you say that music gave you some form of escapism from the real world?

Amalia: Exactly that, therapy, for sure. Music and dance sort of go hand in hand for us. So when we were dancing, when we were younger, we would go to the studio and just let out all of our emotions through dance, and it translated into music now for us. When we started writing our own songs, being able to take emotions that we've been feeling and put it into a song is really cool.

Gabriella, you mentioned that music was some thought of therapy for you guys. What do you mean by that?

Gabriella: Dance, just dance and music, like Molly said, go hand in hand. From a young age, we've used dance to just feel our emotions. And I think music all the different types of genres, you can just turn on a song and just really, like, feel it in your bones. You know, whether you're angry, you could listen to rock, or you could cry to some Billie Eilish.

People always say school is a rough time. Did music get you through that period of going through exams?

Raena: Yeah. When I need a confidence boost, I'll put on a song. When you feel like you want to just release emotions, music is the way to do it. Music is one of my favourite art forms, and I feel like it makes you really feel something.

Amalia: You can find an artist that you relate to, and I think that just builds such a cool connection from any other art form. You feel so attached to the artist because you can relate so deeply to what they're saying in their music,

Raena: And you make memories. So you'll hear a song and it'll remind you a time in your life.

Gabriella: Music is a universal language.

Which artist(s) did you relate to the most?

Raena: Growing up, we listened to so many different artists through dance, and we were introduced to so many different varieties. I feel like Lady Gaga for us, even Meghan Trainor, because she's always had a positive message, which inspired us.

Lady Gaga inspired Amalia, Gabriella and Raena





Gabriella: And also K-Pop. We love it.

What form of dance were you doing?

Amalia: All types; ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop.

Have any artists, such as Lady Gaga and Meghan Trainor, reached out and congratulated you guys on your achievements so far?

Raena: I don't think so, but one of our videos was liked by Janet Jackson. It was cool to me.

Amalia: We’d definitely love to work with them in the future. We know Meghan Trainor is an amazing producer, so definitely one of our goals is to be able to collaborate with the girl bosses.

Have you met any of the stars and they recognise you from social media?

Amalia: When we went to LA, we went to [the Squid Game] premiere. It was so cool. That was a fan girl moment for me. So, it would be really cool if other artists had that for us because I was fangirling for them. So yeah, I don't know. It's been cool to see, especially on social media like Abby Lee, she follows us from Dance Moms. It's super cool.

Triple Charm's music is energetic, it's high energy, it's great! What was the inspiration behind your music?

Gabriella: Yeah, we've always had the intention of positivity, and love. We've always wanted to spread a positive message, even underneath our music, pop has always been our favourite genre, so even with this new EP, we've kind of experienced with sub genres to further explain our message or that feeling or emotion, we wanted to capture with the song.





Amalia: It’s been really cool throughout all of our music we've been able to explore, which has been a really fun thing. So we've done, like, some EDMS, we did bilingual songs. We have three now bilingual tracks. So it's been really cool to explore different vibes and see what our audience loves, and also to explore what we love as well. So that's been really cool. And then at the root of it is pop and dance.

And you mentioned there that pop fuelled that high energy. What made you want to go down that route instead of like R+B or Hip-Hop?

Amalia: I think it's just what we grew up with. definitely dancing to Lady Gaga and all those big pop hits. It's something we naturally gravitated towards when we went to start writing music. So it was just a natural evolution.

Raena: And we've started out broadly so that we could find our lane, and find the sounds and feel free to experiment.

And that's the beauty of it, isn't it? You've got that creative freedom, haven't you?

Amalia, Gabriella and Raena: Definitely!

What was the inspiration behind your EP 'Undercover'?

Raena: I love 'Undercover in Love' because it was our first body of work, so we really singled up until then. We wanted to create a story and create this world. So in our mind, we crafted a fictional character, and it was really just a creative experiment and a fun project for us. And so we just went on this journey and experimented with a bunch of different genres and sounds.





Amalia: So that's like the journey of love, the peaks of love, and then heartbreak. I love the way that it ends because it doesn't end necessarily on a period, it ends on a question mark. And I love the way that it is open to the audience to see how this story ends. So the last song is 'Undercover,' and it's like we can work things out. Maybe things will happen in the future.

Is it based on a true story of your career, to an extent?

Amalia: It's been interesting to see some of the parallels that you don't even realise when you're writing songs. It just naturally happened. For us, it was definitely more of a story and a character.

With your music, what effect would you like it to have on the world?

Raena: Empowerment and maybe relatability. I think also connecting with people so they don't feel as alone, and then just helping them by creating a soundtrack to their memories and, hopefully, they can have a great time while they're listening to the music.

And with your EP, how long did it take to write it?

Amalia: I think it was about six months. So we had written 'Undercover in Love' first. And then we wrote 'Time After Time', and then we took a break from it for a little bit because we were traveling. And so we didn't really write any other song. We kind of made thIs puzzle piece as it was happening. So we knew what we wanted the outline to be, yeah, like filling in the blanks was what we did.

Was it stressful, as well as being exciting at the same time?

Raena: In the beginning, there's so much possibility, and where do we want to take this?

Gabriella: It can be a little overwhelming.

Raena: Once you start, it's really exciting to see it come to life. And then I think knowing when it's finished is always an interesting part, and just being like, 'OK, let's set it out into the world.' Sometimes, it's a little bit stressful, but it’s mainly exciting, for sure.

You've written a song, and you push it out into the world. What's going through your minds?

Gabriella: We think about the music videos whenever we write the songs, so that's been super exciting to just kind of put the music videos together and have that evolution, as well as performing them live, we're super excited for this tour, and being able to sing them with the crowd.

Amalia: That’s definitely something we look forward to is seeing the audience reaction because our audience has shown us so much love on our past songs. They've been asking for probably two or three years for an album or EP, so we finally were able to bring it to life. So we are super excited. It's just very harmonious.

Are negative comments and trolling somethings you feared going into music, or is it something you still are a bit nervous about?

Amalia: We've been really lucky in a way that we have our relationship with social media, and how we see the positivity versus the negativity. I think we kind of weigh them almost on the same scale. With the positivity, we don't let it get to us too much. Then when the negativity hits, it's like, a bigger dip.

Raena: So just have to stay neutral and just keep staying true to ourselves. And also, we've noticed where you focus your energy, that's where it grows. So we only respond to the positive comments.

Have you had, like, many, like, negative comments that you found that are quite hard to deal with?

Amalia: I feel like we've had a lot of luck. We reply to comments for the first hour. What's been really nice is those are usually the fans that have their notifications turned on. They're the hardcore people. So it's always positivity. And then as videos start to get pushed out, you know, it's going to a broader audience, but we just pay attention to the comments in the beginning, and so we see all the positivity, and that's what we focus on.





Raena: Sometimes, ignorance is bliss. Yeah, first hour we're off.

And the world's always changing, is it? And obviously now we've got the scary rise of AI. What are you guys thoughts on that, in terms of, you know, people using AI to write music. Do you think it is quite scary?

Amalia: I think it's so interesting. I'm shocked by how it actually works. I feel like I can't wrap my mind around it quite yet, but it is really interesting, and I'm curious to see how it evolves. And because already some forms of work are using it to their advantage and are taking AI and working with it. So I'm curious to see what happens in the music industry. I know for us, it's very important to relate to personal stories and stuff like that that we draw from.

Gabriella: I think the beauty of humans writing music is the intention behind it. And so if we can keep that going we can preserve that.

Have you tried AI to see what it spits out?

Raena: Yeah, I've messed around on ChatGPT to see what it's about. I don’t know if it was good enough to write a song, something that's definitely cool.

Amalia: We've not used it for music, but for content creation. It's been really cool to just get some ideas. So we've definitely tried to get prompts, like we want to film this video and it give us some locations that'd be cool to do it in. So it's actually been really cool to use.

Stepping away from music for a minute, obviously you've got your own lives. How do you balance being artists and work life?

Raena: Since we are sisters and we live together, it can be like a lot of the day doing this Triple Charm stuff. And luckily, we love it. So it's a passion of ours. I love to go on walks. I always say that, but, yeah, we each have our own thing that we like to do to take our mind off of things. That's important.

Raena: It’s definitely nice to have that. I'm all about work life balance. Me and my mom are work life balance Queens like we love that. So I definitely make time to hang out with friends and FaceTime friends. So yeah, we just spend time with the people we love family too.

What's it like walking through like a shopping mall or the beach or the street, and being stopped by fans?

Raena: Yeah, it's so cool. It's funny how it's evolved, because at first, I think we wouldn't necessarily notice, and then the first time we got recognised, we thought someone was coming to us to ask us for directions. At this point, I almost feel like we have a sixth sense, when we know if someone's spotted us. We're like should we just asked them if they want a picture. Yeah, it's cool.

Amalia: I love it. It's honestly, my favorite thing that's happened to us so far is being able to see people in person because we did start at such a weird time where it's all digital. So now to be able to perform live and see people, and then even when people just come up to us in public, it's always amazing.

Raena: And it's cool when they notice us by ourselves because when we're together, it's easier to spot.

Gabriella: I went to the movies with a friend, and this older gentleman recognised me, and I was so surprised. He asked me, like, oh, is this? Is this your sister? Is like, are you guys just friends? And I was like, oh, no, they're, they're my sisters. This is just my friend, you know? And we're just watching a movie, but it's so interesting to see that interaction. And people of different age ranges that we were not expecting.

Amalia: One time, we had this couple that came up to us and were like, 'We watch your videos after work.’

Raena: We try to be always super friendly and welcoming. We like people to come up to us and take pictures. Sometimes people are nervous or shy, but we always just try and be welcoming.

And going back to writing music, do you have any like, disagreements, or do you more or less agree with each other?

Gabriella: I think we're pretty in line in what we want.

Raena: And I think sometimes it takes, like, communicating. We need to have our own opinions and ideas, but at the end of the day, we have same goals.

Amalia: We have a recording studio in our house, so we'll normally be on Zoom with our producer. He's based in LA, and we'll write up in our recording studio. So sometimes we'll communicate to each other, because we don't want to mess up all these tracks or, like, I don't know you should write this, I don't know if I love this lyric, so we just like work on it together and collaborate. And I feel like that's how we get the best product possible.

And to wrap up, where would you like to see yourselves in about five years time?

Raena: I think just continuing to build our audience and our content, we love to make YouTube videos, and I think creating like a long form series and maybe combining all aspects, like singing, dancing, acting, just continuing to grow our reach and to grow our talent, I guess, become better, songwriters and singers.

Gabriella: Perform on bigger stages, music festivals.

Amalia: We’re excited for our first WorldTour and, hopefully, it's not our last!

Triple Charm hope to do more tours in the future





To purchase tickets for one of Triple Charm's world tour shows and to find out more information about the gigs, visit triplecharm.com.

Triple Charm 2025 tour dates and cities:

April 2 - London, O2 Academy Islington

April 5 - Paris, Les Etoiles

April 11 - Amsterdam, Old Hall at Melkweg

April 12 - Cologne, Helios 37

April 13 - Berlin, Badehaus

April 26 - Chicago, Park West

April 27 - Toronto, Axis Club

May 3 - Dallas, Studio at the Factory

May 10 - Orlando, The Plaza Live

May 17 - Los Angeles, The El Rey Theatre

June 8 - Brisbane, Australia, The Sound Garden

June 14 - Sydney, Australia, Marys Underground

June 21 - Melbourne, Australia, The Toff

June 27 - New York, Gramercy Theatre.