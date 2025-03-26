Lady Gaga is bringing The MAYHEM Ball Tour to London and Manchester Lady Gaga has unveiled the tour dates for her 'MAYHEM Ball Tour'. SHARE SHARE Lady Gaga is bringing 'Mayhem' to cities across the globe

Lady Gaga is set to play London and Manchester as part of 'The MAYHEM Ball Tour'.





The 'Abracadabra' hitmaker has announced three nights at London's O2 Arena on September 29, 20, and October 2, before she plays Manchester's Co-op Live on October 7.





It marks the first time Gaga has played The O2 since 2014, when she brought the 'ArtRave: The ArtPop Ball Tour' to the UK.





Tickets for the UK dates will go on general sale on Thursday April 3 at 12pm via Ticketmaster.co.uk.





Gaga is also bringing the 'Mayhem' to Mexico, Brazil and Singapore, Las Vegas, Seattle, New York City, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, Paris, Berlin and more.





Meanwhile, Gaga will follow in the footsteps of Queen of Pop Madonna when she plays a huge outdoor concert at Copacabana Beach on May 3.





Madonna played to a record-breaking 1.6 million fans at the same location last year, and Gaga can't wait to be reunited with her Little Monsters in Rio de Janeiro.





She posted to X: "It's a great honor to be asked to sing for Rio--for my whole career the fans in Brazil have been part of the lifeblood of the little monsters. I've been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized. Your understanding that I needed that time to heal meant the world to me. I am now coming back and I feel better than ever and am working so hard to make sure this show is one you will never forget. Get ready for MAYHEM on the beach. http://todomundonorio.com (sic)"





‘Mayhem’ includes the hit singles ‘Disease’, ‘Die with a Smile’ featuring Bruno Mars, and 'Abracadabra’.





Gaga described the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Chromatica’ as a tribute to her "love for music, bringing together a wide variety of genres, styles, and different dreams.”









'The MAYHEM Ball Tour' 2025 dates:









Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena









Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena









Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena









Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena









Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden









Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden









Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden









Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center









Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center









Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena









Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena









Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center









Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center









THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES









Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – O2 Arena









Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – O2 Arena









Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – O2 Arena









Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live









Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena









Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena









Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum









Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum









Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi









Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi









Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena









Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena









Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome









Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena









Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena









Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena









Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena









Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena









Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena