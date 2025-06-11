Jimin and Jungkook discharged from mandatory military service in South Korea Jimin and Jungkook are the latest members of BTS to conclude their mandatory military service. SHARE SHARE Jimin and Jungkook have been discharged from mandatory military service in South Korea

BTS stars Jimin and Jungkook have been discharged from the South Korean military.

Just a day after their bandmates RM and V completed their mandatory service, the pair were greeted by fans as they left their base on Wednesday (11.06.25).

Speaking to assembled media, Jungkook quipped: “Actually, it’s been so long since I’ve been in front of cameras, and I didn’t even put on makeup, so I’m a bit embarrassed.

“I don’t know what to say.”

RM and V were enlisted for mandatory service on December 11, 2023.





The pair were greeted by fans at the military base and even saluted the crowd, while they teased a "really cool performance" when the boy band returns.

V told press and fans (ARMY) outside the base: “To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer and we will return with a really cool performance."

Jin and j-hope have already completed their military service.

Suga is currently serving as a social service agent and is due to be released later this month.

Teasing their return, j-hope told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe in April: “We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future. I think it’s going to be a massive energy...

“I look forward to June when our members will have completed their service."

All seven members of the group have released solo projects during the band's two-year hiatus and j-hope thinks it has helped them all establish their own identities.

He said: “I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us work on their own music, come out with their solo projects and do their own thing.

"The funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS.

“I’m curious to see how [the reunion] will look like.”

The On the Street singer felt proud of his time in the military and learned a lot from it.

He said: “I think it’s only natural for young people in South Korea to take on this responsibility. I thought it was a very important part of J-Hope’s, or Jung Ho Seok’s, life.

"It’s a different experience, also, in reality, I’ve learned a different life. And in many ways, I got to meet people from all walks of life and I received a lot of good energy. And I heard a lot of good things.

"But also, you know, a year and a half is actually not a very short time. That bit made me feel a lot of things. In the end, I think the most important thing was I realised how important the work I’ve been doing for all these years is incredibly meaningful to me.”