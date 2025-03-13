BTS’ Jimin breaks records as Billboard Hot 100’s longest-charting K-pop solo artist Jimin of BTS has become the longest-charting K-pop solo artist on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song ‘Who’, which has spent 32 weeks on the chart. SHARE SHARE Jimin of BTS has become the longest-charting K-pop solo artist on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song ‘Who’, which has spent 32 weeks on the chart

Jimin has made history as the longest-charting K-pop solo artist on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The 29-year-old star — a member of South Korean boy band BTS — has spent 32 weeks on the US chart with his solo tune 'Who'.

The sixth track from his latest album, ‘MUSE’, debuted at No. 14 in August 2023 and currently sits at 41.

Jimin — whose full name is Park Ji-min — surpassed the previous K-pop record held by PSY’s viral 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’, which spent 31 weeks in the chart.

‘Who’ is now tied with BTS’s mega-hit ‘Dynamite’ for longevity on the Hot 100. Jimin, who is currently enlisted in mandatory South Korean military service, now holds both of the longest-charting K-pop Hot 100 spots, as a solo artist and with BTS.

Jimin was the first South Korean solo artist to debut at No. 1, with his song ‘Like Crazy’ in April 2023. His first solo stint was with the song ‘Vibe’, a collaboration with Taeyang of K-pop group BigBang, in January 2023.

The ‘Closer Than This’ artist released ‘MUSE’ in July 2024 as a follow-up to his debut solo LP ‘FACE’ in March 2023.

BTS announced in June 2022 they would take a break from group efforts to focus on personal projects. The hiatus is expected to end this year.

South Korean military mandates have also slowed the musical endeavors of Jimin and BTS. Jimin enlisted in the military on December 12, and is set to be discharged on June 11m with fans eagerly awaiting their reunion.



