Fontaines D.C. confirm final lineup for major headline show at London's Finsbury Park Blondshell, Been Stellar, and Cardinals will join Fontaines D.C. at Finsbury Park this July. Blondshell, Been Stellar, and Cardinals are the final acts confirmed to support Fontaines D.C. at their biggest headline show yet at Finsbury Park this July

Fontaines D.C. have completed the lineup for their huge headline show in London.

Blondshell, Been Stellar, and Cardinals will join Fontaines D.C. at their outdoor concert on Saturday, July 5 at London’s Finsbury Park, the Dublin-based post-punk band’s biggest headline show to date.

Australian punk band Amyl and the Sniffers and Belfast-based hip-hop group Kneecap were previously announced to be playing the gig.

Indie rock musician Blondshell — whose real name is Sabrina Teitelbaum — will appear at Finsbury Park after the release of her upcoming second studio album, ‘If You Asked For A Picture’, due May 2.

New York-based five-piece Been Stellar released their debut album, ‘Scream from New York, NY’, just last year. Shortly after, they opened for Fontaines D.C. on the North American leg of their ‘Romance’ tour in autumn 2024.

Also supporting Fontaines D.C. in July are fellow Irish band Cardinals, whose self-titled debut EP combines shoegaze, pop, Irish folk, and rock.

Fontaines D.C. — composed of frontman Grian Chatten, guitarists Conor Curley and Carlos O'Connell, bassist Conor Deegan III, and drummer Tom Coll — broke onto the scene in 2019 with their debut album ‘Dogrel’. Their fourth studio album ‘Romance’ found widespread success last summer, peaking at No. 2 in the Official UK Album Chart, and earned them two Grammy nods.

The ‘Starburster’ group are amid their mammoth sold-out ‘Romance’ world tour, with stops in Asia, Australia, North America, Europe, and South America.







