Kneecap to perform at 2025 Eden Sessions The Irish hip-hop trio will take the stage on July 4 in Cornwall at the Eden Sessions, the popular summer-long live concert series. SHARE SHARE Kneecap are the latest additions to this summer's Eden Sessions in Cornwall

Kneecap are the latest act confirmed for the Eden Sessions 2025.

The hip-hop group - who are best known for tracks such as ‘Better Way To Live’ and ‘3CAG’ — will take to the stage at The Eden Project on July 4.

Mike Skinner of The Streets will deliver a DJ set to accompany the Irish three-piece on their first-ever show in Cornwall.

Rita Broe, managing director of the Eden Sessions, said: “Kneecap are one of the most talked about acts in the world right now. Their live shows are a force of nature – unfiltered, unpredictable and utterly electrifying. We’re thrilled to welcome both them and Mike Skinner to the Eden Sessions for the first time.”

Kneecap — comprising West Belfast natives Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, and DJ Próvaí — broke onto the scene in 2017 with their debut single, ‘C.E.A.R.T.A.’, Irish for “rights”. Their 2024 first full-length, ‘Fine Art'.

The Eden Sessions are a summer-long live concert series presented at the Eden Project gardens in Cornwall. This year’s Eden Sessions will also feature gigs from Texas, Gary Barlow, The Script, Deftones, Biffy Clyro, and Madness.

The band’s 2024 biopic, ‘Kneecap’, scored five BAFTA nominations and a win for director Rich Peppiatt for Outstanding Debut. The film is a fictionalised tale of the band’s origin starring each band member as himself.

Tickets for Kneecap and Mike Skinner cost £50 plus a £6.50 booking fee and are available via www.edensessions.com.

Tickets are on sale to Inside Track pass-holders now. The general ticket sale is at 2.30pm on Thursday (27.03.25).