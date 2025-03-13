Kneecap: Irish popsters go global Just why does everyone love Irish hip hop trio Knee? SHARE SHARE Kneecap at the BFI Southbank in London

Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh) Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Caireallain) DJ Próvaí are Kneecap and they are continuing to conquer the globe as their sold-out shows in Australia, New Zealand and North America in March and April 2025 prove.

The world seems to be loving the Kneecap combination of Irish language rap, a bit of irony, lots of political and drug use references and a bust out high energy live show. Ten thousand people flooded a public square in Melbourne, Australia, for a free look at the boys from Belfast.

For Kneecap, the world is their oyster and everyone wants a piece of the retail Irish heritage. They are on a wildly explosive arch of a career in the music business.

Their visual references are the symbols of the Irish troubles, balaclavas and mock-ups of armoured police vehicles, their very name a reference to para-military punishment shootings. The lyrics of their noise reference drug use and getting into trouble with club doormen.

The Gaeltacht (Irish language) lyrics bomb out of the booming beats and on stage the young fellas bounce around enthusiastically while the older masked up DJ does what he does. They align themselves with lots of oppressed people causes and get their audience chanting. And bouncing. And it looks like a real fun night out and everyone can join in and get the real rebel vibe. It's the bandwagon for everyone.

The well known quote from 'Kneecap the Movie', is when Arló Ó Cairealláin (Michael Fassbinder) declares: "Every word of Irish spoken is a bullet fired for Irish freedom."

It is a fabulous reminder that "the Troubles" are over, the Good Friday Agreement dates from 1998 and the peace between the communities in the North of Ireland has lasted for 27 years.

That is the very best thing and why Kneecap are such very good fun.

The references to "the Troubles", to sectarianism has little meaning now. It's all a bad taste joke and a clever spot by the former PR man for Manic Street Preachers and Oasis.

There is no more Kneecap-ing. Peace has broken out. Rejoice.



