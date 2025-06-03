Kneecap announce biggest show to date at Wembley Arena Kneecap are set to play Wembley Arena this September despite the controversy surrounding the trio. SHARE SHARE Kneecap are set to play their biggest gig in England to date at Wembley Arena on September 18

Kneecap have announced their biggest show in England to date at Wembley Arena.

Despite the controversies surrounding the Irish hip-hop group, which resulted in a number of shows being cancelled, and member Mo Chara being charged with a terror offense in the UK, they are set to play the massive show on September 18.

Head HERE to find out when tickets go on sale.