Kneecap confirmed to headline Wide Awake 2025 still despite backlash

Kneecap are confirmed to still be performing at London's Wide Awake 2025 - despite the controversy surrounding the band.

The Irish hip-hop trio - comprising Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, and DJ Próvaí - will headline the festival at London's Brockwell Park on May 23, despite calls from politicians for them to be dropped from lineups.

Recently, footage surfaced from a 2023 gig in London where a member of the group allegedly said: "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP."

Kneecap's comments are under investigation by UK counter-terrorism officers.

The Metropolitan Police revealed they were assessing both the MP video and another from November 2024 when the band said, "Up Hamas, up Hezbollah," at another London concert.

In response to the backlash, Kneecap released a statement insisting they would never encourage violence against MPs or civilians and also promised new music.

The band said: "Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation’s history.

“We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever.

"An extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action.”

The band also courted controversy during their Coachella set in April, when they ended their performance with a 'Free Palestine' message as they criticised the US government's funding of Israel's ongoing attacks.

They had their message cut from the livestream of their performance, but the live show itself featured a projection which read: "Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the U.S. government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes. F*** Israel Free Palestine."

This led to music mogul Sharon Osbourne calling for the band to have their right to enter the US revoked for "incorporating aggressive political statements,” which they denied.

After a string of their concerts were cancelled in response - including Cornwall's Eden Sessions - the organisers of Wide Awake have issued a statement confirming Kneecap are still headlining.

It read: “After positive discussions with key stakeholders, Wide Awake Festival can confirm that, as planned, Kneecap will be performing at this year’s festival on Friday May 23 at Brockwell Park.

“Wide Awake Festival has a proud history of supporting the alternative music scene, and we look forward to staging another unforgettable event showcasing the very best emerging and established talent.”