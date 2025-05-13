Charli xcx has a 'few more surprises' up her sleeve for 'later this year' Charli xcx's team is teasing more surprises from the 'Brat Summer' queen in 2025. SHARE SHARE Charli XCX has plenty more treats in store for fans in 2025

The pop innovator looks set to continue her 'Brat Summer' era with her team at Atlantic Records teasing "Brat Summer 2.0."

But that's not all, the 'Apple' singer also has more treats in store post-summer.

Charli is to drop a music video for 'Party 4 U' this week to mark five years of her 2020 LP 'how i'm feeling now'.

Sam Spencer, EVP at Atlantic, told Music Week: “Party 4 U is doing over two million streams a day at this point. It's great to see people that are arriving to the party now, really diving into the rest of the catalogue – Party 4 U, Track 10, we're seeing quite a few tracks starting to bubble up, which is really exciting."

He then teased: "Charli's got lots of plans for the rest of the year. She's just come off the back of four sold-out Barclays Centre shows and the Met Gala, and she's got an amazing European festival run coming up over the summer, and a few more surprises for later in the year.”

The label's audience manager, Ruth Scheinberg, teased: “Brat summer 2.0!”





Charli recently admitted she is finding it "really hard to let go of" 'Brat'.

The 'Von Dutch' hitmaker dominated pop culture with her 2024 LP and has admitted she would love to extend her 'Brat' era for as long as possible, because it's who she is, but she also understands that everything has a "lifespan".

Addressing the future of 'Brat' in an honest TikTok, she began: “Yesterday I made this TikTok about, ‘Summer again?’ And I was kind of joking but also maybe serious.

“I don’t know. Um, but it got me thinking about it is really hard to let go of ‘Brat,’ and let go of this thing that is so inherently me, and become my entire life.”

However, she admitted she likes the "tension of staying too long".

She continued: “You know? I started thinking about culture and the ebbs and flows of the lifespan of things. Then, how when you get a level of success, you can become oversaturated and then people want you to disappear – which I understand, and I am sort of a believer in that.

“I think it allows artists to retain their cool when they are so in everyone’s faces, then they vanish. But I am also interested in the tension of staying too long. I find that quite fascinating in what that does.”

Hinting 'Brat' could stick around, Charli - who is currently on her 'Brat Tour' in the US - added: “But yeah, it’s obviously hard to just be like, ‘Ok. It’s over now.’ I kind of want it to go on and on and one because it is who I am. I’ve been thinking about ‘Brat’ long before the record came out. I’ve sat here on my own for two year prior thinking about how I’m going to communicate this record to the world. Not just the music but the whole visual identity of the album.”

Charli concluded: “I just kind of want it to keep going.”

'Brat' sparked a whole pop culture phenomenon with the ‘Brat Girl’ persona, while the sickly green colour used on the album cover inspired TikTok trends, fashion, and even a crossover into politics with the US presidential election when Charli branded Democrat Kamala Harris "Brat". The term was also crowned Collins Dictionary word of the year.