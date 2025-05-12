Major Glastonbury performer placed on vocal rest Sir Rod Stewart was placed on vocal rest over the weekend amid his mammoth world tour. SHARE SHARE Glastonbury's famous Pyramid Stage

Glastonbury's Sunday afternoon legends act, Sir Rod Stewart, has been placed on vocal rest.

The 80-year-old music icon was seen with a sign around his neck informing anyone he came into contact with that he could not speak after his concert at Milan’s Unipol Forum on Saturday (10.05.25).

It read: “Sorry. Cannot talk. Having vocal rest.”

He's next due onstage at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday (13.05.25).

Rod Stewart is on vocal rest / Credit: AVALON





The 'Maggie May' hitmaker is amidst his 'One Last Time Tour' - which will see him bid farewell to large-scale touring - and had been forced to cancel shows in the past after coming down with strep throat and testing positive for COVID-19.

He also battled throat cancer in 2001.

The tour spans multiple continents, with performances scheduled across Europe, North America, and South America throughout 2025.

The Faces rocker previously acknowledged his "days are numbered", but pledged to continue enjoying life as much as possible.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

Rod will play the legends slot at the world-famous music festival in Somerset, South West England, on June 29 - and he's rumoured to be bringing out a special guest.

That person is his Faces bandmate and Rolling Stone, Ronnie Wood.

Ronnie Wood is believed to be joining his former Faces bandmate Rod at the festival / Credit: AVALON





A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “Rod is really excited about his big Worthy Farm gig and wanted to give a nod to the beginning of his career, so thought it would be fitting to bring out Ronnie.

"He knows the pair of them together will be a huge crowd pleaser.”