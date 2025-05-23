'There's so much more music I want to create': Rod Stewart has three album in the works Sir Rod Stewart has revealed he has a lot of new music on the way and has no plans to stop creating new tunes. SHARE SHARE Rod Stewart has three albums in the works as he shows no signs of slowing down

Sir Rod Stewart has three albums in the works.

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to making music, with a new Faces album already known to be in the works, plus a country record and a covers collection.

He told AARP The Magazine: “There’s so much more music I want to create. I’ve got a covers album, a country album, and a Faces album all in the works. I just can’t stop. Even when I’m spending time with my grandkids, my passion for music drives me. I feel like I’ve done everything I’ve ever wanted, but there's still more to come."

At the age of 80, Rod admits he's never loved performing live more, but whenever he gets sick and is forced to cancel gigs, he contemplates whether he should call it a day.

He explained: "When I feel I might be sick enough to cancel a concert, that’s when I go, ‘Maybe I’m getting old.' Then a couple of days later, bang, I’m back at it again.

"I enjoy doing concerts more than I did back then. Maybe I’ve come full circle to appreciate how lucky I’ve been."

The 'Sailing' singer revealed he headed the advice of late music legend Frank Sinatra, who told him how important it is to have "lung power".

One way he does this is swimming underwater.

On how he gets in shape for tours, he shared: "I keep myself very very fit.

"Frank Sinatra once said to me, 'The art of being a great vocalist is by having lung power.'

"So I do a lot of underwater swimming on the bottom of the pool with a brick and you have to push it up the other end."

He also noted how his model railway train hobby keeps him "sane".

Rod was recently placed on vocal rest amid his tour, just weeks ahead of his Sunday afternoon legends set at Glastonbury.

The singer was seen with a sign around his neck informing anyone he came into contact with that he could not speak after his concert at Milan’s Unipol Forum on May 10.

It read: “Sorry. Cannot talk. Having vocal rest.”

Rod is on the 'One Last Time Tour' - which will see him bid farewell to large-scale touring - and had been forced to cancel shows in the past after coming down with strep throat and testing positive for COVID-19.

He also battled throat cancer in 2001.

The tour spans multiple continents, with performances scheduled across Europe, North America, and South America throughout 2025.

The rock star previously acknowledged his "days are numbered", but pledged to continue enjoying life as much as possible.