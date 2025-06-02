Major Glastonbury performer postpones gig due to illness Glastonbury's Sunday afternoon legends slot performer has cancelled a concert due to illness - just weeks before the festival. SHARE SHARE Sir Rod Stewart has been struck with illness head of his Glastonbury legends slot

Sir Rod Stewart cancelled his Las Vegas concert on Sunday (01.06.25) "due to illness" - just weeks before he's due to play Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker - who was recently put on vocal rest amid his mammoth 'One Last Time Tour' - was forced to reschedule his residency gig at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with a new date set for June 10.

