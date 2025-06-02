Major Glastonbury performer postpones gig due to illness
Glastonbury's Sunday afternoon legends slot performer has cancelled a concert due to illness - just weeks before the festival.
Sir Rod Stewart cancelled his Las Vegas concert on Sunday (01.06.25) "due to illness" - just weeks before he's due to play Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.
The 'Maggie May' hitmaker - who was recently put on vocal rest amid his mammoth 'One Last Time Tour' - was forced to reschedule his residency gig at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with a new date set for June 10.
