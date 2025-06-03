'Girl, get yourself here!': Shakira urged to reschedule axed World Pride gig in Washington D.C. Shakira is still wanted to perform in Washington D.C. after her recent cancellation due to logistical issues. SHARE SHARE Shakira is still wanted to perform in Washington D.C. after being forced to cancel her World Pride show

Shakira has been urged to reschedule her World Pride concert by Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker has been forced to cancel several concerts on her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour' due to venue safety concerns and logistical issues.

After several artists pulled out of appearing at Boston’s Fenway Park on Thursday, May 29, this impacted Shakira's gig on Saturday (31.05.25) in Washington.

She said in a statement: “Because of the unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances that affected me and other artists in Boston, my full tour production is not able to be moved to Washington, DC in time for my scheduled performance on Saturday.

“I have been counting the days, excited to be reunited with my fans in both Washington and Boston. I promise that I will do everything in my power to be with you as soon I can.”





However, this city is very much hoping she will make it back.

Addressing the artist directly, Mayor Bowser said at World Pride: “I want to do this for all of us. Shakira, girl, get yourself here!

“You got the rest of the week - get yourself here! We love you, we want to see you, we want to rock with you, party with you!”

Shakira had already travelled to Boston before the show was cancelled. She announced her arrival in the city on the Wednesday (28.05.25) by sharing a picture of a table full of sweet treats on her Instagram page and writing: "Hello, Boston! What a sweet welcome!"

The 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour' kicked off in Brazil in February and the North American leg of the tour started in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 13. It's due to wrap on June 30 in San Francisco, California.

The tour will then go to Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Peru.