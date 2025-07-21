Stevie Wonder won't give up performing Motown legend Stevie Wonder has declared that he will continue performing on stage for as long as he can still "breathe". SHARE SHARE Stevie Wonder told Annie Macmanus he has no plans to stop performing

Stevie Wonder will carry on performing for as long as he can "breathe".

The 75-year-old singer - who recently headlined BST Hyde Park in London - has no intention of slowing down.

Stevie told the BBC's Sidetracked with Annie and Nick podcast: "For as long as you breathe, for as long as your heart beats, there's more for you to do. I'm not gonna stop the gift that keeps pouring through my body.

"I love doing what I'm doing. An artist never stops drawing. As long as you can imagine is as long as you are going to be creative."

Stevie's Hyde Park gig featured classic hits like Superstition and Isn't She Lovely and he explained that he never gets bored of revisiting his older tracks.

The Motown icon said: "Songs are like children, they're with you forever. They are statement from the spirit within you.

"And singing those songs is like taking me another breath."

Stevie has been vocal on the issue of civil rights throughout his music career and fears that the United States is being led by "people trying to go backwards", referring to Donald Trump's administration.

The Sir Duke artist, who campaigned for Trump's Democrat opponent Kamala Harris in the presidential election last year, said: "It's not gonna go down like that. I think that if you look back in history, there's always been a point where people wake up.

"And I think that, for those who think it is gonna go down like that, remember that God is watching you."

Meanwhile, Stevie recently dismissed wild rumours that he isn't actually blind and explained that he sees his disability as a "blessing".

Speaking during a recent gig in Cardiff, the musician – who lost his sight after he was born prematurely – said: "I must say to all of you, something that I was thinking, ‘When did I want to let the world know this?'

"But I wanted to say it right now. You know there have been rumours about me seeing and all that? But seriously, you know the truth.

"Truth is, shortly after my birth, I became blind.

"Now, that was a blessing because it’s allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth, of sight.

"See people in the spirit of them, not how they look. Not what colour they are, but what colour is their spirit?"

The episode is available on BBC Sounds now.