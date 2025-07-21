Tyler, The Creator drops frenetic dance album Don’t Tap the Glass Tyler, The Creator has released an album intended to make people dance. SHARE SHARE Tyler, The Creator is back with an album made for 'body movement'

Tyler, The Creator has returned with the dance album Don’t Tap the Glass.

The follow-up to 2024’s Chromakopia was rumoured to feature the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Earl Sweatshirt, but Tyler swiftly shut the report by Complex down, with the end product entirely a solo effort.

The rapper also addressed speculation that his ninth record was a concept piece, writing: “Y'all better get them expectations and hopes down this ain't no concept nothing."

Just as the introduction on opening track Big Poe - which samples Pass the Courvoisier, Part II by Busta Rhymes, featuring Sean Combs and Pharrell Williams - states, this is music for "body movement".

Tyler unveiled the album's title with an art installation at his concert at Barclays Center on July 18, as part of Chromakopia: The World Tour, by way of a figure enclosed in a clear box boasting the name, while he also name-dropped the LP during his set.

Fans were then directed to the website donttaptheglass.com, where merch and more is available to purchase.

Last year's Chromakopia featured huge stars Doechii, Childish Gambino, GloRilla and Lil Wayne.

In May, Contact Music saw Tyler make his triumphant return to the UK, including a stop at The O2 as part of his current tour.

During his performance, the 34-year-old star created an immersive experience with visual elements inspired by his latest work, along with fireworks, fluorescent lights and a big two-stage structure and a catwalk joining the two.

Many of his fans attended the concert wearing green, a reference to the colour of Chromakopia. The artist was also dressed in green, matching the lights of the first part of the set.

With his energy and magnetism, Tyler showed once again why he is one of the most acclaimed hip-hop stars in the world.

After performing in a mask, he decided to leave the character behind as he stepped onto the second stage, surrounded by screens displaying a house.

He finally embraced his true self, and when the screens dropped, he was at home. Surrounded by furniture, the rapper began playing his albums on a vinyl player, surprising the audience, who screamed in approval.

Tyler was banned from the UK for several years because of controversial lyrics he wrote for his 2009 debut LP Bastard and 2011 album Goblin.

The ban came into effect in 2015 and prevented the rapper from appearing at a string of festivals, including Reading and Leeds, with Tyler being turned away at the border.

Tyler took a moment to address the ban on stage, telling his fans: “I just want to say, I was banned from your country for like five years. So it’s awesome that after all that you came and appreciated what I’m doing.”