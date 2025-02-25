Dionne Warwick leads tributes to music legend Roberta Flack The R'n'B and soul icon passed away this week at the age of 88. SHARE SHARE Dionne Warwick has paid tribute to her late friend Roberta Flack

Dionne Warwick, Jennifer Hudson and Tyler, the Creator have led tributes to the late Roberta Flack.

The R'n'B and soul superstar - who was behind the hits 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' and 'Killing Me Softly With His Song' - died "peacefully surrounded by her family" on Monday morning (24.02.25), at the age of 88.

Her close friend, Warwick, penned: "You will be missed, dear friend.

"We now say Rest In Peace and receive the loving award the Heavenly Father has for her. I'll miss our conversation about the journey through music we would have, as well as the love of the music we have been able to share."

Hudson wrote: "So sad to hear of Roberta Flack’s passing. One of the great soul singers of all time. Rest well, Ms. Flack. Your legacy lives on!!!"

Tyler posted: "Safe Travels Roberta Flack.”

Julian Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon, the sons of late Beatles legend John Lennon, who was next door neighbours with Flack when he and wife Yoko Ono lived at the Dakota Building in New York, also paid their respects.

Julian wrote: "Roberta Flack was a neighbor of Dad's in New York City, and a dear friend of our family. Very sad to hear of her passing. Deepest condolences to all who loved her."

Sean commented: "Thank you for the love and friendship."

Flack famously released a Beatles covers called 'Let It Be Roberta' in 2012.

Confirming the sad news of her death, a representative for the singer-and-pianist said: “We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025.

“She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.”

A cause of death is not known.

Flack had been left unable to sing after being diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) - a neurodegenerative condition also known as motor neuron disease, which affects the brain and nerves.

Her manager Suzanne Koga said ALS made it "impossible" for her to sing and "not easy to speak".