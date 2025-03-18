Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Tyler, the Creator to headline Lollapalooza 2025 The stacked line-up for Lollapalooza 2025 has been unveiled. SHARE SHARE Sabrina Carpenter is among the headliners for Lollapalooza 2025

Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tyler, the Creator are set to headline Lollapalooza 2025.

The iconic festival returns to Chicago’s Grant Park between July 31 and August 3.

The stacked lineup also includes A$AP Rocky, Korn Rufus Du Sol, Luke Combs, and Twice.

Spanning eight stages over four days, other confirmed talent includes Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Bleachers, Clairo, Finneas, Dom Dolla, Bladee, the Marias, T-Pain, Cage the Elephant, Dominic Fike, Djo, Martin Garrix, Isaiah Rashad, 2Hollis, the Blessed Madonna, Sierra Ferrell, Young Miko, Wallows, Two Friends, Magdalena Bay, Amaarae, Mariah the Scientist, Royel Otis, Remi Wolf and much more.

For ticket details head to www.lollapalooza.com.

SZA, Blink-182, the Killers, Future and Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex topped the bill in 2024.















