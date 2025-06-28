Olivia Rodrigo just trying to be 'an English girl' as she wows BST Hyde Park Olivia Rodrigo wowed the sold-out crowd at American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London on Friday night (27.06.25), and admitted she just loves everything about England, despite being a California girl. SHARE SHARE Olivia Rodrigo left the BST Hyde Park crowd in awe / Credit: FAMOUS

Olivia Rodrigo sent fans at BST Hyde Park wild when she admitted she's trying to be "an English girl".

The 22-year-old singer/songwriter took a moment at her outdoor London show to reveal she's a total Anglophile and even has a penchant for English boys.

Olivia - who is from California - said: "I love everything English. I love English humour. I love the little sweets you get at M+S. For breakfast every morning, I have a boiled egg and soldiers, and British tea. I’m trying to be an English girl.

“I love English music and as luck would have it, I also love English boys.”

Getting the best spot at the mammoth concert was not easy, but some devoted fans wore diapers to ensure they could guarantee a front row view without the need for a comfort break - something Olivia didn't fail to appreciate.

Spotting a sign advertising their extreme measures, she said: "There’s a sign that says, 'wearing diapers for the front row,’ is that true? Did you guys wear diapers? You’re wearing a diaper right now to be in the front row? Wow. That is actually amazing. I love you. Thank you for doing that. That’s crazy.”

Olivia's set on The Great Oak Stage was packed with the best tracks from her two albums, Sour and Guts, and she opened with bad idea right? before playing ballad of a homeschooled girl and global hit vampire.

For drivers license she took a seat at her piano and led a mass sing-a-long with her fans and other highlights included happier, a solo performance of enough for you on electric guitar and favorite crime.

Olivia did have a massive surprise for her fans, she brought out Ed Sheeran - a long-time supporter of her and her music - for a duet of his 2011 hit The A Team which had the crowd completely captivated.

Rodrigo left the stage after deja vu and then returned to a rapturous reception for her encore, which began with brutal and was followed by all-american bitch and good 4 u.

Olivia closed the show with resounding her ex-boyfriend revenge anthem get him back! which ended with tikker-tape cascading down from the sky after being blasted from the stage, leaving fans young and old singing along and dancing in delight.

Ticker-tape rained down on fans as Olivia performed her final song get him back! / Credit: Contact Music





During her BST Hyde Park show, Olivia referred to the concert as her “dream gig” due to her enjoying so many “special moments in London".

She said: "I've had so many special moments in London, and so many so many special moments in this park, actually.

"This is kind of like my dream gig so I'm really stoked you guys are here with me tonight."

Olivia closes Glastonbury on Sunday night (29.06.25), following this performance the world famous Worthy Farm festival has a lot to live up to.

Rodrigo will close Glastonbury on Sunday / Credit: FAMOUS





American Express presents BST Hyde Park continues on Saturday (28.06.25) and Sunday (29.06.25) with Zach Bryan headlining, and concerts from Noah Khan, Sabrina Carpenter, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Stevie Wonder and Jeff Lynne's ELO to follow.

Olivia Rodrigo’s BST Hyde Park setlist:

bad idea right?

ballad of a homeschooled girl

vampire

drivers license

traitor

obsessed

love is embarrassing

pretty isn't pretty (Acoustic)

happier

enough for you

so american

jealousy, jealousy

favorite crime

The A Team (with Ed Sheeran)

deja vu

Encore:

brutal

all-american b****

good 4 u

get him back!