Florence Road and Caity Baser among new acts confirmed to support Olivia Rodrigo at BST Hyde Park 2025 Olivia Rodrigo's BST Hyde Park support acts are here in full. SHARE SHARE Olivia Rodrigo will be supported by the likes of Florence Road, Caity Baser, The Last Dinner Party and girl in red

Florence Road, Flowerovlove, Between Friends, Caity Baser and more will support Olivia Rodrigo at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

The 'Good 4 U' hitmaker will top the bill on the Great Oak Stage at the London landmark on June 27, 2025.

Indie rockers The Last Dinner Party and alt-pop star girl in red - whose real name is Marie Ulven Ringheim - were initially revealed to be taking to the stage before the 22-year-old alt-pop star's headline slot.

And now, more names have dropped, also including Katie Gregson-Macleod, Ruti, Florence Road, Aziya and Déyyes.

Remaining tickets are available at www.bst-hydepark.com.

Contact Music's Ben Jolley recently caught Florence Road at Liverpool Sound City.

He wrote: "Florence Road may have gained fame by posting covers on TikTok, but it’s the Irish band’s own songwriting ability that marks them out as far more than a viral success. A four-piece who can really rock, the push-pull of their biggest hit ‘Heavy’ - which recalls the grandiose drama of The Last Dinner Party - is a great indication of what’s to come. Stylistically, though, their set at the Grand Theatre is impressively diverse: the harmonies and soft acoustic strums of newest single ‘Caterpillar’ bring to mind First Aid Kit, while a closing unreleased track bears shades of Olivia Rodrigo, its chorus made for chanting along. Now signed to Universal, these Wicklow girls are sure to go far."



