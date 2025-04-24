Shed Seven returning to Glastonbury for first time in 30 years Shed Seven are returning to Glastonbury 30 years after their last performance at Worthy Farm. SHARE SHARE Shed Seven are returning to Glastonbury for the first time in 30 years

Britpop legends Shed Seven are set to perform a "career-spanning set" on Woodsies Stage at Glastonbury.

The lineup for the stage formerly known as the John Peel Stage has been unveiled, with the 'Going for Gold' hitmakers set to celebrate 30 years since they last performed at Worthy Farm.

The Rick Witter-fronted band played the NME Stage at the height of the Britpop era in 1995.

Shed Seven posted on X: "We’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be making a long-overdue return to Glastonbury.

"We’ll be performing a career-spanning set on the Woodsies stage, marking 30 years since we last played the festival x."

The group released their first studio album in six years, ‘A Matter of Time’, in 2024.

The same year they released 'Liquid Gold' to mark three decades of the band. They reimagined their best songs with the addition of an orchestra.

Both albums topped the Official UK Albums Chart.

The Woodsies lineup also includes Four Tet (Friday), Scissor Sisters (Saturday) and Jorja Smith (Sunday), plus Tom Odell, Black Country, New Road, The Amazons, Sorry and Fat Dog.

Glastonbury is running from June 25 to June 29, Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts, The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo are this year's headliners.

Sir Rod Stewart will play the coveted Legends slot.

Charli xcx is also bringing 'Brat Summer' to Glasto.

Four-time Grammy nominated rapper Doechii will make her Glastonbury debut. Also set to perform at the festival for the first time are Noah Kahan, Alanis Morissette, Gracie Abrams, Busta Rhymes, and Lola Young.



