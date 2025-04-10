Glastonbury announces ticket resale date Glastonbury has announced its 2025 ticket resale date. SHARE SHARE Sir Rod Stewart will be performing in the legends slot at Glastonbury 2025

The Worthy Farm, Somerset event is running from June 25 to June 29, and a wave of artists have already been confirmed - including Neil Young headlining the prestigious Pyramid Stage and Sir Rod Stewart taking up the coveted Legends slot.

Music and festival buffs snapped up the initial tickets fast when they were released in November 2024, causing them to sell out.

However, organisers have now confirmed those who missed out on the first phase of the sale will be able to try their luck once again on Thursday, April 24 from 6pm.

Ticket and Coach travel options will become available from 6pm on April 24.

General admission tickets will go live on April 27 at 9am, with accommodation options becoming available at 11am on the same day.

It has been confirmed the tickets will cost £378.50, which includes a £5 booking fee per ticket and a £10.25 postage and packaging fee for each order.

However, people hoping to make use of Glastonbury's deposit scheme will be disappointed as it has closed.

This means tickets bought in the resale need to be paid in full at the time of booking.

But as a result of the overwhelming response to the tickets last year, the resale will only have a "very limited number" up for grabs - with the exact amount not being confirmed.

As they are expected to be nabbed quickly, it is recommended that people monitor glastonbury.seetickets.com - the only place to access the resale.

People looking to attend need to be registered and because the deadline to do so is on April 23, organisers encourage people to sign up by April 18 to allow enough time for the application to be processed.

Neil is performing as part of his ‘Love Earth’ world tour with the Chrome Hearts, despite previously declaring he was boycotting the festival due to it being “a corporate turn-off”.

The 'Heart of Gold' legend later said the comments were "an error in the information received".

Rod is performing in the legends slot, before Nile Rogers and Chic take to the stage after the 'Baby Jane' hitmaker - which he let slip at the Rolling Stone Awards in 2024.

The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli xcx, JADE and The Prodigy are just some who will be entertaining the vast crowds expected to turn out in June before the event has a fallow year in 2026.