Roskilde Festival adds Charli xcx, Tyla, and more to star-studded lineup Roskilde Festival in Denmark has announced 20 new acts joining the week-long festival this summer. SHARE SHARE Roskilde Festival in Denmark has announced 20 new acts joining the week-long festival this summer, including Charli XCX, Tyla, and Africa Express.

Roskilde Festival has added 20 new acts to its line-up.

The music festival — which takes place from Saturday, June 28 to Saturday, July 5 near Roskilde, Denmark — has announced new additions to the bill, including pop superstar Charli XCX, Damon Albarn-led Africa Express, and house-music extraordinaire Tyla.

Thomas Sønderby Jepsen, Roskilde Festival’s head of music, said in a press release: "We make a great effort to create a lineup packed with names that you won’t find at other festivals, and with today’s announcement, we are now at 171 music acts from a total of 40 countries. The lineup is close to being complete—but not quite yet!”

Other acts joining the lineup in this latest announcement include Brazil’s Charanga do França, Congo’s Ngwaka Son Systéme, and Denmark’s Mona Moroni.

One of the biggest names joining the bill — which boasts almost 200 artists — is Charli XCX, hot on the heels of her ‘BRAT’ summer.

Sønderby Jepsen said: “Charli xcx is one of the most vital voices in pop today. With her fearless and boundary-pushing approach, she breaks conventions and shifts gears like no one else. In true Charli xcx fashion, she’s already reinvented her live show with an extravagant new concept, and we can’t wait to bring it to life on the Orange Stage this summer.”

The 20 additions join an already stacked lineup of artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Stormzy, Doechii, FKA Twigs, Fontaines D.C., Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, and Lola Young.

Roskilde Festival — founded in 1971 — is entirely nonprofit, organized by the Roskilde Festival Charity Society and run by 30,000 volunteers. All proceeds are donated to humanitarian projects, and the festival has raised more than £49 million for distribution since its founding.

More acts are still to be announced.

Full festival tickets cost DKK 2,550, about £285 pounds, plus booking. One-day tickets cost DKK 1,330, about £150.