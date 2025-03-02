Charli XCX wins big at the BRIT Awards Charli XCX took home five prizes at the BRIT Awards with Mastercard on Saturday (01.03.25). SHARE SHARE Charli XCX was the big winner at the BRIT Awards

The 32-year-old star scooped five awards at Saturday's (01.03.25) ceremony including British Album of the Year for 'Brat' and Song of the Year for her track 'Guess' featuring Billie Eilish.

Charli - whose record proved a cultural sensation when it was released last summer - also took home prizes in the British Artist of the Year, Best Dance Act and Songwriter of the Year categories.

The artist - whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison - admits that she was glad to earn "recognition" for 'Brat' as she had previously felt like an "outsider" in the music industry.

Charli said after picking up the British Album of the Year gong at London's O2 Arena: "I used to tell myself awards weren't important, and that was easy to do as until last year I wasn't nominated for anything.

"I always felt like an outsider, particularly in the British music industry, it feels really nice to get recognition for this album. I've not changed anything… I guess culture caught up with us and wanted to be on this journey."

Other winners included Jade Thirlwall, Stormzy, Sam Fender and The Last Dinner Party whilst international stars Fontaines D.C. and Chappell Roan were also honoured.

The ceremony included a memorable opening performance from Sabrina Carpenter - who took home the Global Success Award - and a poignant tribute to the late One Direction star Liam Payne.

Meanwhile, some artists used their victories as platforms to express the importance of music with Rising Star winner Myles Smith urging the UK Government to stop treating the industry as an "afterthought".

BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2025 full list of winners:

Artist of the year:

Charli XCX

Group of the year:

Ezra Collective

Album of the year:

Charli XCX - 'Brat'

Song of the year:

Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish - 'Guess'

Best new artist:

The Last Dinner Party

International artist of the year:

Chappell Roan

International group of the year:

Fontaines D.C.

International song of the year:

Chappell Roan - 'Good Luck, Babe!'

Best alternative/rock act:

Sam Fender

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act:

Stormzy

Best dance act:

Charli XCX

Best pop act:

Jade

Best R+B act:

Raye

Rising Star:

Myles Smith

Global Success Award:

Sabrina Carpenter