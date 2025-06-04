MARINA says Charli xcx 'fully deserves' Brat success after 2016 feud MARINA says she loves Charli xcx's work and loved seeing her win with 'Brat', showing their are no hard feelings over their 2016 spat. SHARE SHARE MARINA says Charli xcx is fully deserving of the success she's had with 'Brat'

MARINA says former rival Charli xcx "fully deserves" the success she has had with 'Brat'.

The Tumblr-era pals had a falling out in 2016 over similarities in a photoshoot, but MARINA recently reached out to her fellow pop star after the release of her song 'Girl, so confusing' featuring Lorde, which made her cry, and now she has heaped praise on her once again.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, MARINA said: “I think these moments are important. It was sweet to see people respond to that.

“I love her work and it’s so inspiring to see what she did with Brat. She just fully deserves it."

Reacting to 'Girl, so confusing', which is about women being pitted against one another in the music industry, MARINA posted to X at the time: “This is beautiful. Just cried listening to it.

“It’s so courageous and humans to make work about this topic and it’s so healing to listen to it. Congratulations on an iconic album @charli_xcx.”

Charli wrote back: “Aww marina!! tumblr girls rise!”

MARINA's original gripe with Charli read: “Imagery is artistic property. Please respect your fellow artists.”

Responding, Charli penned: “I’m guessing this is aimed at me. If so, response posted here.

“Sending positive vibes."

The lengthy response read: "You know what, sometimes you do a photoshoot standing in front of a plant, sometimes you do a photoshoot in black and white, sometimes you wear purple eyeshadow. Sometimes you shoot with the same photographer a fellow artist has shot with. That’s just how things happen in the industry I work in.

“The image in discussion, which a lot of fans have been making noise about online, was from a photoshoot for a fragrance brand I have been working with for a while. The point of the shoot is to make the promotional image reflective of the packaging, as I have done on previous collaborations with them. This particular scent is a summer scent, with lemons and hints of burnt orange, the design is tropical, bright yellow with pineapples, palm trees and sunglasses printed on the can. The whole brief for the campaign was based around a tropical theme, which is what the brand aka ‘the client’, wanted. Hence the direction of the photoshoot.”





She continued: “I had not seen the artwork for the Marina And The Diamonds song “Immortal”, and it was not an inspiration for this photoshoot or the campaign as a whole.

“I’ve seen it now, and yeah unfortunately it looks similar. It was shot by the same, incredibly talented photographer, and it’s a shame for both myself and Marina that this has happened. I’m not here to replicate or ‘steal’ art or things that have already been done. What’s the point in that? I’m here to do my own thing and create my own art. As I’ve said, the image in question, which I believe Marina had previously commented on on the photographers Instagram, was for a brand based photoshoot for a tropical, lemon scented fragrance campaign (what was I supposed to do – shoot it in the snow?!). It is not the artwork for my own album or single. That’s all I need to say really.”



