BLACKPINK add second night at Wembley Stadium due to demand
BLACKPINK will now play two nights at Wembley Stadium this August.
BLACKPINK have added a second date at London's Wembley Stadium due to phenomenal demand.
The K-pop girl group - comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé - swiftly sold out tickets to their concert on August 15 on Thursday morning (27.02.25), and they have now announced an additional concert on August 16.
Fans can secure tickets on Monday (03.03.25) at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk.
The run kicks off with two consecutive nights at Seoul's Goyang Stadium on July 5, before heading to Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona.
BLACKPINK will also bring the tour to Tokyo Dome in January 2026.
The 'How You Like That' hitmakers recently shared a trailer for the tour.
The YouTube clip showed a packed stadium full of Blinks (their fans) wearing light-up pink wristbands and was titled 'BLACKPINK 2025 WORLD TOUR TEASER'.
The 'Sour Candy' hitmakers' last concert trek was the 2022/2023 'Born Pink World Tour' in support of their album of the same name.
Lisa previously reassured fans that despite launching their solo careers, the South Korean band have no plans to call it quits.
She told ELLE US last August: “Of course, we’re continuing, for sure. We’re so proud of BLACKPINK, and I love BLACKPINK. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life."
BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour dates:
July 5 — Seoul, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
July 6 — Seoul, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
July 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
July 18 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium
July 22 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
July 26 — New York, NY @ Citi Field
August 2 — Paris, France @ Stade de France
August 6 — Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
August 9 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic
August 15 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
August 16 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium