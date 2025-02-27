BLACKPINK add second night at Wembley Stadium due to demand BLACKPINK will now play two nights at Wembley Stadium this August. SHARE SHARE BLACKPINK have added a second date London's Wembley Stadium on August 16

BLACKPINK have added a second date at London's Wembley Stadium due to phenomenal demand.

The K-pop girl group - comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé - swiftly sold out tickets to their concert on August 15 on Thursday morning (27.02.25), and they have now announced an additional concert on August 16.

Fans can secure tickets on Monday (03.03.25) at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk.

The run kicks off with two consecutive nights at Seoul's Goyang Stadium on July 5, before heading to Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona.

BLACKPINK will also bring the tour to Tokyo Dome in January 2026.

The 'How You Like That' hitmakers recently shared a trailer for the tour.

The YouTube clip showed a packed stadium full of Blinks (their fans) wearing light-up pink wristbands and was titled 'BLACKPINK 2025 WORLD TOUR TEASER'.

The 'Sour Candy' hitmakers' last concert trek was the 2022/2023 'Born Pink World Tour' in support of their album of the same name.

Lisa previously reassured fans that despite launching their solo careers, the South Korean band have no plans to call it quits.

She told ELLE US last August: “Of course, we’re continuing, for sure. We’re so proud of BLACKPINK, and I love BLACKPINK. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life."

BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour dates:

July 5 — Seoul, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium

July 6 — Seoul, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium

July 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

July 18 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium

July 22 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

July 26 — New York, NY @ Citi Field

August 2 — Paris, France @ Stade de France

August 6 — Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

August 9 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

August 15 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

August 16 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium



