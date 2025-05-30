WATCH: Florence Pugh plays nurse on the brink in Yungblud's music video for Zombie See Florence Pugh star in Yungblud's new music video for 'Zombie' SHARE SHARE Florence Pugh and Yungblud team up on emotional music video for 'Zombie'

Yungblud has shared the music video for his latest single, 'Zombie', featuring Hollywood actress Florence Pugh.

The Charlie Sarsfield-helmed promo has just landed and sees the 'Thunderbolts' star portray "a healthcare worker at her emotional brink, overwhelmed by grief and exhaustion."

It's the third track to be taken from the pop rocker's upcoming album, 'Idols', following 'Hello Heaven, Hello' and 'Lovesick Lullaby'.

Yungblud said of 'Zombie': “The song was written initially about my grandmother going through serious injury and trauma, leading her to become a different person to who she was before. It’s about the feeling of deterioration and ugliness; shutting out the world and the people we love out of the fear of becoming a burden or an embarrassment.

“We all want someone or something to comfort us no matter how we are right now or who we become in the future. But it’s f****** scary.”



