Addison Rae hopes 2023 debut single Obsessed 'gets its flowers someday'

Addison Rae hopes her 2023 debut single Obsessed "gets its flowers someday".

The Diet Pepsi hitmaker - who releases her self-titled debut album on Friday (06.06.25) - loves her first song but admits people "weren't ready to receive" the track or her as an artist when it was released.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: "I was writing. I was in sessions. I was meeting people. I had met Charli (xcx) in between that time, actually, for the first time in a session. I love Obsessed. I think Obsessed will get its flowers someday. Actually, it did really well when it came out. I was like, 'That worked for me.'

On why she thinks it didn't meet its full potential, she said: "People weren't ready to receive that, or me, as an artist, which is completely understandable. Actually, I think the reason why people are so much more open to it now is because there's an obvious difference of how much I put into it."

Addison gained popularity with her dance videos on TikTok in 2019, and by March 2020, rapper The Kid Laroi caused a buzz when he released a song titled Addison Rae, before she made her film debut in 2021's He's All That and released 'Obsessed' two years later.

Addison has since worked with Charli xcx on the 'Von Dutch' remix from 'Brat' and has been vocal about how she has been a mentor to her in times when she was insecure about her songwriting ability.





On how she came to re-write 'Von Dutch', she told Zane: "I was being a brat at that time. I was really feeling that. I sent her that note, and she was like, 'Oh my God, we have to use while you're sitting in your dad's basement.' Then there was a bunch of other lyrics in there that inspired, what ended up being the final version of it all. I sent her that, and she was like, 'Yes, we're going to use all of this. We need to use all of this in the song.' I was like, 'Oh my God, are you sure you don't want to like change it up or make this better? You're amazing, and I trust you. This is your song and I just want to aid your artistry and your vision on this.'"

