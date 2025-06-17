Addison Rae to play intimate London gig as part of The Addison Tour Addison Rae is hitting the road this August through to November with dates in the UK, Ireland, Europe, North America, and Australia. SHARE SHARE Addison Rae is embarking on The Addison Tour in 2025

Addison Rae is set to play London's 2,300-capacity O2 Forum Kentish Town as part of The Addison Tour.

The viral pop sensation will embark on a jaunt in support of her self-titled debut solo album, kicking off in Dublin, Ireland on August 26, before heading to Manchester, London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Cologne.

The North American leg will kick off in Austin, Texas on September 22, and run throught to Los Angeles on October 19.

The Diet Pepsi hitmaker will then head Down Under to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in November.

Pre-sales for the tour will begin on Wednesday, June 18 at 10am local time. General onsale for the public begins on Friday, June 20 at 10am local time. Head to www.addisonrae.com/#tour for more.

The tour dates come just days after Addison spilled that she planned to tour her LP.

Speaking on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, she said: "I don't know. Am I allowed to say that um there's definitely plans to tour the album."

Asked if she is excited to tour, she said: "I really like performing, I don't know, I think I was always wanting to perform just in life, I think it's always been so fun to me to be on stage and um like convey some sort of feeling to people.

"I mean, I grew up competitively dancing."





Addison recently admitted she didn't want to chase chart positions with her debut album, which has stormed to number two in the Official UK Albums Chart.

The pop star released Addison on June 6, and she insisted the most important thing she wanted to achieve from her first full-length project was "connecting" with listeners, not commercial success.

She told GRAMMY.com about her hopes for her music career, she said: "I'm a big believer in manifestation and speaking things into existence, and I think I've done that throughout my whole career this far.

"I'm hoping that I will get to do a lot more live performances and my interpretation of my music for people in-person, and I'm hoping that the album is received really well. For me, it's less about the way that it performs number-wise or on the charts — it's really about people connecting with it, and being open to receive the music and feel it for what it is, which is a reflection of my life experiences and my heart, and growing up and understanding this crazy world a little bit more every day."

Addison Rae 2025 tour dates:

Aug 26, 2025 The National Stadium Dublin, Ireland

Aug 28, 2025 Manchester Academy Manchester, UK

Aug 30, 2025 O2 Forum Kentish Town London, UK

Sep 2, 2025 L’Olympia Paris, France

Sep 4, 2025 Cirque Royal Brussels, Belgium

Sep 5, 2025 Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sep 7, 2025 Uber Eats Music Hall Berlin, Germany

Sep 8, 2025 Live Music Hall Cologne, Germany

Sep 22, 2025 ACL Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX

Sep 25, 2025 South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX

Sep 27, 2025 The Pinnacle Nashville, TN

Sep 28, 2025 The Eastern Atlanta, GA

Sep 30, 2025 The Anthem Washington, DC

Oct 1, 2025 Brooklyn Paramount New York, NY

Oct 5, 2025 Roadrunner Boston, MA

Oct 7, 2025 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Oct 8, 2025 REBEL Toronto, ON

Oct 10, 2025 Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

Oct 13, 2025 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

Oct 16, 2025 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

Oct 19, 2025 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

Nov 11, 2025 Forum Melbourne, Austratlia

Nov 14, 2025 The Fortitude Music Hall Brisbane, Australia

Nov 17, 2025 Enmore Theatre Sydney, Australia