Addison Rae is plotting a tour in support of her debut studio album

Addison Rae plans to tour her self-titled debut album.

The Diet Pepsi singer is plotting a jaunt in support of her much-hyped record but didn't state when exactly it will be.

Speaking on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, she said: "I don't know. Am I allowed to say that um there's definitely plans to tour the album."

Asked if she is excited to tour, she said: "I really like performing, I don't know, I think I was always wanting to perform just in life, I think it's always been so fun to me to be on stage and um like convey some sort of feeling to people.

"I mean, I grew up competitively dancing."

Addison recently admitted she didn't want to chase chart positions with her debut album.

The pop star released her self-titled LP on June 6, and she insisted the most important thing she wanted to achieve from her first full-length project was "connecting" with listeners, not commercial success.

She told GRAMMY.com about her hopes for her music career, she said: "I'm a big believer in manifestation and speaking things into existence, and I think I've done that throughout my whole career this far.

"I'm hoping that I will get to do a lot more live performances and my interpretation of my music for people in-person, and I'm hoping that the album is received really well. For me, it's less about the way that it performs number-wise or on the charts — it's really about people connecting with it, and being open to receive the music and feel it for what it is, which is a reflection of my life experiences and my heart, and growing up and understanding this crazy world a little bit more every day."







