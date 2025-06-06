Pop's brightest star Addison Rae drops dreamy debut album Addison Rae has released her eagerly-anticipated debut album, Addison. SHARE SHARE Addison Rae has released her long-awaited debut album

Addison Rae has served up a dreamy pop album flaunting her “sensual and sexual” personality.

The 24-year-old social media star has released her long-awaited self-titled debut studio effort - featuring the hit singles Diet Pepsi and Aquamarine.

She told Variety of the feelings she wanted to purvey: “We definitely didn’t reference anything making this album. It was always me trying to provoke a feeling from a song or from music. I’m a very sensual and sexual person. I’m very intimate with myself and my body, and everything kind of reflects that. Everything feels very personal.”

Addison also shared that having her debut album - which, in true Addison style, she announced the release date for on her underwear at Coachella - produced entirely by women was “really special”.

The singer said working with Luka Kloser and Elvira on the record was “beautiful and magical”.

She explained: “I have something really special with these girls. It feels really beautiful and magical that it is just all females. I never set out for it to be that way, I think because it’s not very common and you almost don’t get that opportunity very much to work with just females in a room.”

While she has been labelled the latest “It girl” in pop, Addison admitted she is wary of the praise.

She said: “It is obviously very complimentary. What does that even mean, really, to be the pop girl? Let’s see if the songs get more popular, then they can call me a pop girl. This is my shot. I’ve got to go big.”

Meanwhile, Addison - who dropped her debut single Obsessed in 2023 - has spoken about how TikTok was the perfect launchpad for her career.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I think in the beginning, especially, and starting out, I always knew that I wanted to make music. I always knew I wanted to act. I think I just knew I wanted to perform. That was just something that was really obvious to me since I was a little girl.

"When TikTok happened, I was almost like, well, this seems like a really nice way to get myself to Los Angeles first, because I think in Louisiana there wasn't as many opportunities or like possibility, really, to pursue that profession necessarily, unless you just got really, really lucky."

Addison gained popularity with her dance videos on TikTok in 2019, and by March 2020, rapper The Kid Laroi caused a buzz when he released a song titled Addison Rae, before she made her film debut in 2021's He's All That and released 'Obsessed' two years later.