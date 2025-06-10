'It's really about people connecting with it': Addison Rae not concerned with chasing chart positions with debut album Addison Rae is not putting the pressure on herself to chase chart success with her debut album. SHARE SHARE Addison Rae is not putting the pressure on herself to top the charts with her debut album

Addison Rae didn't want to chase chart positions with her debut album.

The Diet Pepsi singer released her self-titled LP on June 6, and she has insisted the most important thing she wanted to gain from her first full-length project was "connecting" with listeners, not commercial success.

She told GRAMMY.com about her hopes for her music career, she said: "I'm a big believer in manifestation and speaking things into existence, and I think I've done that throughout my whole career this far.

"I'm hoping that I will get to do a lot more live performances and my interpretation of my music for people in-person, and I'm hoping that the album is received really well. For me, it's less about the way that it performs number-wise or on the charts — it's really about people connecting with it, and being open to receive the music and feel it for what it is, which is a reflection of my life experiences and my heart, and growing up and understanding this crazy world a little bit more every day."





Addison worked with an all-female creative team on the record, including Luka Kloser and Elvira, and she hopes to continue working with them.

She said: "I hope I get to spend a lot more time with the people that I create with and love. That's kind of my goal for 2025, to continue growing as an artist."

The Aquamarine artist admits there's massive "expectations" for her first studio effort - but she's trying not to pile on the pressure.

She added: "This is my first album, and I think there's a lot of high expectations for me, which I really appreciate and love because I do think that it helps me to push myself for greatness.

"But I also do have understanding of the fact that it is my first album, so I try not to put too much pressure on myself. I'm growing as an artist and I'm developing every single day… so I'm giving myself grace and time."