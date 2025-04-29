Maynard James Keenan: Ozzy Osbourne needs 'modern miracles' Maynard James Keenan: Ozzy Osbourne needs 'modern miracles' SHARE SHARE Maynard James Keenan: Ozzy Osbourne needs 'modern miracles'

Maynard James Keenan thinks it will take "modern miracles" for Ozzy Osbourne to perform on stage at Black Sabbath's final concert.

The Tool frontman is one of many artists who will be performing at the 'Paranoid' rockers' 'Back To The Beginning' show at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on 5 July and having seen Ozzy - who has had neck and spinal issues, as well as Parkinson's disease, and sometimes uses a wheelchair as a result of his mobility problems - struggling at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony last year, Maynard is "preparing for the worst but hoping for the best" at the gig.

