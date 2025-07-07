'We really turned that weather around...' Sabrina Carpenter overcomes thunderstorm to deliver phenomenal BST Hyde Park show Sabrina Carpenter headlined BST Hyde Park for a second night on Sunday (06.07.25) and she took a moment to thank her British fans for braving an earlier thunderstorm to watch her. SHARE SHARE Sabrina Carpenter put on a mesmerising show at BST Hyde Park over two nights

Sabrina Carpenter thanked her loyal fans for braving a thunderstorm before her BST Hyde Park set on Sunday night (06.07.25).

The pop superstar played the second of two sold-out nights at the music festival in London and her legion of fans endured some unpredictable British weather in the afternoon but the storm clouds dissipated when Sabrina stepped out on the Great Oak Stage.

Addressing the crowd, Sabrina said: "We really turned that weather around didn't we. Raise your hand if you were damp earlier. Guys it's really, really sweet of you to wait outside, I know you're used to this because this is your land, but seriously thank you, that means so much to me."

Sabrina opened her set with Busy Woman, Taste and Good Graces and her latest single Manchild prompted a huge sing-a-long and dance-a-long in the crowd.

The 26-year-old singer also brought out special guests Duran Duran for a rendition of the band's 1982 single Hungry Like the Wolf but before she introduced Simon Le Bon and John Taylor she insisted the crowd all howled like wolves.

Sabrina's duet with Duran Duran prompted a sea of smartphones in the air as fans wanted to capture the unique moment.

Sabrina - who was photographed by Jordan Hughes and Alfredo Flores - was in a very chatty mood all evening and thanked her fans for making her a headliner, just two years after she supported BLACKPINK at BST Hyde Park in 2023.

Before singing Coincidence, she said: "I thought you were going to be more sarcastic.

"I've been told your humour is very dry and that's why I love it here.

"London, I actually don't understand how this is possible but you guys sold out two nights, 65,000 people at Hyde Park.

"I believe two years ago I was playing a show here for about 5,000 people and before that I was opening for many different talented artists and I was just, like, dreaming of this day and this moment. I am just so grateful for everybody who came here."

Sabrina made fun of her risqué reputation on stage by flashing parental guidance warnings on screen but she still provided a jaw-dropping moment as she frolicked with her dancers on a bed for Bed Chem, which included a dance interlude to Pony by Ginuwine.

The crowd went wild for Sabrina's rendition of Bed Chem

Sabrina sent fans home happy with her final run of songs which included Juno, Please Please Please and Don't Smile - which she performed on a crane above the crowd.

She closed her show with smash hit single Espresso complete with fireworks lighting up the London night sky.

Sabrina Carpenter at BST Hyde Park Sunday July 6, setlist:

Busy Woman

Taste

Good Graces

Slim Pickins

Manchild

Coincidence

Sharpest Tool (Acoustic)

because i liked a boy

Hungry Like the Wolf (Duran Duran cover with Simon Le Bon and John Taylor)

Nonsense

Couldn't Make It Any Harder

Feather

Bed Chem

Juno

Please Please Please

Don't Smile (Performed on moving crane above GA, Extended Outro)

Espresso