Live Review: Sabrina Carpenter delivers pop perfection as she defies critics at second sold-out night at BST Hyde Park Sabrina Carpenter wowed the masses as she turned a huge outdoor concert into a living room-style set in London. SHARE SHARE Sabrina Carpenter dazzled on night two of her sold-out shows at BST Hyde Park

Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter ruled London's Royal Park at the second of two sold-out concerts at BST Hyde Park.

Despite performing for a 65,000-strong sea of mainly young fans - many of whom donned cowboy hats - on Sunday night (06.07.25), the 26-year-old pop star ensured those of all ages were involved in the party.

Midway through the 17-song set - which featured countless country bops including brilliant new single Manchild and pop sing-a-longs Nonsense and Feather - a “weird request” had the audience howling at the moon.

At first it was unclear why, but all made sense when '80s icons Duran Duran appeared for a surprise duet of their timeless classic Hungry Like The Wolf – a cross-generational moment that would’ve been lost on the TikTok generation, but lapped up by the thousands of dads who had their daughters up on their shoulders.





Later, after blowing kisses and touching hands with those on each side of the (most expensive) Gold Circle areas, Carpenter soared above General Admission to perform Don’t Smile. With phone cameras pointing at her to capture the moment, this refreshing levelling of the playing field allowed those furthest away from the stage to feel close to their idol.

Throughout the evening, Carpenter made the most of the runway, whether it was sitting down for a stripped back rendition of Sharpest Tool accompanied only by her acoustic guitarist or standing at the end and looking out in disbelief as she reflected on her journey to this moment.

As far as pop shows go, Carpenter’s is both singularly old-fashioned and proudly sexual; alongside wittily scripted 1950s-style adverts, a Grease-style dance contest and a pin-up look, she frequently dialled the flirtation up with innuendo-filled lyrics.





Much has been said and written about Carpenter’s onstage antics but she’s also made it clear that some of the show’s content isn’t suitable for her youngest fans; having hooked her leg around a male dancer’s neck during set opener Busy Woman, while an on-screen message advising parental discretion preceded Bed Chem, which incorporates a section of Ginuwine’s horny anthem Pony and ends with a three-way kiss with two of her male dancers.

Aside from the raunchy performances, the choreography and stage set-up was well thought-out and Carpenter made all the high notes feel effortless: Couldn’t Make It Any Harder was just one example that showcased her full range.

After downing a glass of the caffeinated drink, fireworks filled the sky for Espresso and the torrential thunderstorm that had soaked the park earlier in the day felt like a distant memory – a spectacular finale to cap off the perfect pop show.

Rating: 5/5