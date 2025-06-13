Sabrina Carpenter admits constant scrutiny taints her job satisfaction Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about on how constantly being criticised in the public eye can get in the way of the fun of being a pop star. SHARE SHARE Sabrina Carpenter admits constant scrutiny can make her job less enjoyable

The Grammy-winning pop star has faced her fare share of criticism - from her racy outfits to risque dance routines - and most recently, her Man's Best Friend album cover, in which she is on all fours with a man grabbing her hair.

And while she admits you have to grow a "thicker skin" as someone in the public eye, that's not to say it's pleasant to deal with.

In a new cover interview with Rolling Stone magazine, she said: “What people probably don’t realise is the more eyes you have on you, the harder it is to love what you’re doing, and you have to keep fighting to still love making things and to still love performing.

“Because the critical sides start to taint it, and they start to make things less fun. They start to make friendships and relationships less fun and enjoyable. [But] there’s still so much light and goodness in this, if you’re doing it for the reason of you love it and can’t live without it.”

The Espresso hitmaker admits she's "so lucky" to be where she is today and has recently gained some "clarity" on what she wants.

Reflecting on it being almost a year since she released her album Short n' Sweet, she added: "In the timespan of a year, you’re able to feel incredible about yourself, terrible about yourself, and everything in between.

"It's definitely not always great, and I don’t always feel like I know what’s happening. But right now, today at Palma with this spritz, I feel like I have some clarity on what I want, at least for the near future, which is rare. I’m so lucky to be in a place right now where I feel present.”