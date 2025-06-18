Sabrina Carpenter denies 2024 magazine shoot is inspired by controversial erotic film Lolita Sabrina Carpenter has insisted she has never seen Lolita and it was not the inspiration for her 2024 W Magazine photo shoot. SHARE SHARE Sabrina Carpenter insists she has never watched Lolita and it wasn't part of her mood board for her 2024 W Magazine photo shoot

Sabrina Carpenter has denied her 2024 W Magazine photo shoot was inspired by the 1994 erotic film Lolita.

The 26-year-old pop star responded to a TikToker asking if her racy editorial was inspired by the flick based on Vladimir Nabokov's controversial novel about a middle-aged man, Humbert Humbert, who becomes infatuated with a 12-year-old girl, Dolores Haze, whom he nicknames Lolita.

Sharing a screenshot of Sabrina and Dominique Swain, who played Lolita in the movie, laying under a sprinkler, a user quizzed the Manchild singer on whether it's true that she was inspired by the motion picture.

Sabrina responded: "I’ve never seen this movie. It’s never been on my mood board and never would be."

They weren't convinced with her answer and shared a quote from her Nonsense outro from Mexico City night three when she opened for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour.

They said: “fully grown but i look like a nina’ yh sure."

Sabrina recently caused a huge debate after sharing the artwork for her album Man's Best Friend, in which she is on all fours and a man is dragging her by her hair.





This prompted someone to ask on X: “Does she have a personality outside of sex?"

To which, Sabrina replied: “girl yes and it is goooooood. (sic)"

Sabrina also recently admitted scrutiny can make her job "less fun and enjoyable".

The Grammy winning pop star has faced her fare share of criticism - from her racy outfits to risque dance routines - and while she admits you have to grow a "thicker skin" as someone in the public eye, that's not to say it's pleasant to deal with.

In a cover interview with Rolling Stone magazine, she said: “What people probably don’t realise is the more eyes you have on you, the harder it is to love what you’re doing, and you have to keep fighting to still love making things and to still love performing.

“Because the critical sides start to taint it, and they start to make things less fun. They start to make friendships and relationships less fun and enjoyable. [But] there’s still so much light and goodness in this, if you’re doing it for the reason of you love it and can’t live without it.”