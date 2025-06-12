Sabrina Carpenter shocks fans with Man's Best Friend album artwork

Sabrina Carpenter will release the album 'Man's Best Friend' this August.

By Lizzie Baker

Thursday, June 12, 2025 11:07 AM

Sabrina Carpenter will release the album Man’s Best Friend on August 29.

The prolific pop star is set to release the follow-up to Short n' Sweet almost exactly a year later.

Sabrina shocked fans by standing on all fours in front of a man pulling her hair on the racy artwork, with the cover dividing opinion.

However, one fan defending the Espresso hitmaker suggested she was poking fun at the fact people said "she's for the male gaze".

