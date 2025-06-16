AI comes up with dream setlist for Oasis Live '25 Tour - what d'ya think? Would you like to see Oasis play this dream setlist conjured up by AI? SHARE SHARE AI has come up with a dream setlist for the Oasis comeback tour - what do you think?

With less than 20 days (04.07.25) until Liam and Noel Gallagher get back onstage together for the first time in 16 years, Contact Music has asked AI to conjure up the "dream setlist" for the Oasis Live '25 Tour - and it turned out pretty well, though hit-heavy, some fans will be hoping some rarities will be dusted off.

Microsoft Copilot responded: "Alright, let’s dream big. If Oasis were crafting the ultimate Oasis Live ’25 setlist, they’d have to balance legendary anthems with deep cuts for the die-hard fans. Here’s how I’d build it:

Rock 'n' Roll Star – The perfect opener, setting the tone for pure chaos.

Hello – A loud and swaggering follow-up.

Supersonic – A must-have early on.

Live Forever – The song that defines them.

Bring It On Down – A heavier moment to shake things up.

Cigarettes & Alcohol – Would be criminal to leave it out.

Acquiesce – Because we need Noel's vocals.

The Masterplan – It’s practically spiritual.

Some Might Say – Classic singalong.

Morning Glory – Pure energy.

Slide Away – An emotional highlight.

Half the World Away – A moment to breathe.

Champagne Supernova – The grand epic.

Go Let It Out – The finest track from Standing on the Shoulder of Giants.

The Shock of the Lightning – One of their later-era bangers.

Don’t Look Back in Anger – Noel takes the mic, and the crowd erupts.

Encore:

17. Wonderwall – Of course.

18. Listen Up – A deep cut to reward the real fans.

19. Fade Away – Closing on a high-energy explosion.

Microsoft Copilot states: "If Oasis actually pulled this off, it'd be legendary. Which songs would you switch out?"