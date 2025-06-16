Sharon Osbourne says not-in-vogue heavy bands are the 'bastards of the music industry' Sharon Osbourne says heavy bands are having an "absolute resurgence" right now. SHARE SHARE Sharon Osbourne says heavy bands are killing it playing stadiums right now but not getting the credit

Sharon Osbourne says heavy bands have always been the "bastards of the music industry".

The 72-year-old music manager and wife of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne cannot understand why the media isn't picking up on the "absolute resurgence" for the genre.

In an interview with Music Week about Ozzy and Sabbath's final concert, Back To The Beginning, she said: “As far as the media goes, heavy music isn’t popular.

“It’s never been that popular with the media, though I think the 1980s was the closest it ever got. The media doesn’t write that there’s an absolute resurgence for this music right now, with bands headlining stadiums all over the world."

The music industry veteran doesn't take issue with the focus being on pop girls, because they have their place, but she cannot understand why little attention is paid to the heavy acts playing stadiums.

She continued: "They never get written about because it’s not in vogue right now. They focus on all the girls [pop stars] out there. I’m not taking anything away from them, as they’re there for a totally different audience and great at what they do, but it’s just like a box of dolls, very cookie cutter. Meanwhile, these bands – heavy bands – have always been the bastards of the music industry.”

Black Sabbath's original lineup

With a couple of weeks to go until the mammoth Back To The Beginning concert on July 5 at Birmingham's Villa Park, Sharon revealed Ozzy is "working hard to be ready" for his beloved fans - despite his ailments.

The Paranoid hitmaker, 76, has Parkinson's disease on top of longstanding neck and spinal issues.

Sharon said: “[Ozzy’s] working with his therapist every single day.

“He’s doing really well, actually. Ozzy’s number one thing in life is his fans, so he’s working hard to be ready for them, to make this show the perfect way to end things.”

Guitarist Tony Iommi recently confessed he's "worried" about the "unknown" at Black Sabbath's last-ever show.

Speaking about the star-studded farewell gig - which will feature performances from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, and Lamb of God, to name a few - Tony admitted there are "so many other moving parts" to the upcoming spectacle. He also said he's unsure whether Ozzy will be "standing or sitting on a throne" when he performs with the group.

He told Music Week: "This would be a big, monumental thing if it all comes good. The worrying thing for me is the unknown.

"We don't know what's going to happen. Normally, when we'd tour, we'd rehearse and run through the thing for a while, and it's just us. But with this event there are so many other moving parts.

"You're used to Ozzy running around, but he certainly won't be doing that for this show. I don't know if he's going to be standing or sitting on a throne or what."