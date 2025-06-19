'I was born nervous': Ozzy Osbourne voices fears ahead of Black Sabbath farewell gig 'I was born nervous': Ozzy Osbourne voices fears ahead of Black Sabbath farewell gig SHARE SHARE Ozzy Osbourne voices fears ahead of Black Sabbath farewell gig

The Prince of Darkness will bring the curtain down on his legendary career with the Back To The Beginning show at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5 – where he will reunite with his original Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – and confessed that he would be feeling anxious even if was just a "regular gig".

