Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero exhibition extended following rock icon's death Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero is remaining open to visitors until January 2026.

The Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero exhibition has been extended following the death of the legendary Black Sabbath frontman, giving fans an extended opportunity to celebrate his life, legacy, and enduring impact on rock music.

Originally scheduled to close on September 28, the free exhibition — located in the heart of Birmingham — will now remain open until January 18, 2026, in response to overwhelming public interest and an outpouring of tributes from around the world.

A statement from the organisers read: "We are pleased to share that due to public demand, the Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero exhibition has been extended!

"Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero was officially opened by Sharon Osbourne on Wednesday 25 June to coincide with the band’s historic homecoming concert at Villa Park on Saturday 5 July.

"The free exhibition, developed in partnership with Central BID Birmingham, showcases Ozzy’s most prestigious international honours including Grammy Awards, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame accolades, MTV awards, Hollywood Walk of Fame and Birmingham Walk of Stars honours and a selection of his platinum and gold discs, alongside photography and video that chart his journey from “a working-class kid from Aston” to the world’s most recognisable global rock legend.

"The exhibition was due to close on Sunday 28 September 2025, but it will now be on display until Sunday 18 January to allow for more fans to see the exhibition."





Spanning his five-decade career, the exhibit features some of Ozzy’s most prestigious awards, including Grammy trophies, MTV honours, and recognition from both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Birmingham’s own Walk of Stars. Fans can also view a collection of platinum and gold records, rare photographs, and video footage tracing his rise from “a working-class kid from Aston” to the Prince of Darkness — one of the most influential and recognisable figures in rock history.

The extension will allow thousands more fans to pay tribute in person, following the music icon’s passing on July 22, at the age of 76, after a lengthy battle with health complications.



