Listen now: The Aces are sexy and free on liberating disco-pop album Gold Star Baby Indie pop It girls The Aces have released the new album Gold Star Baby ahead of a huge tour. SHARE SHARE The Aces are sexy and free on liberating new album Gold Star Baby

The Aces have released their new album Gold Star Baby - a self-produced, disco-pop concept record that marks a confident new chapter for the four-piece.

Described by the band as “a celebration,” Gold Star Baby trades introspection for escapism, inviting listeners into a metaphorical club where queerness, joy, and late-night flirtation take centre stage. The 12-track collection is bustling with pulsing beats, shimmering guitars, and unapologetic fun.

The Aces - comprising Katie Henderson, McKenna Petty, Alisa Ramirez and Cristal Ramirez - said: “When we started making Gold Star Baby, there was one goal in mind: we just wanted to have fun.

“Pop melodies, pulsing four-to-the-floor rhythm, shimmering guitars, and the funkiest bass lines we’ve written yet. If it didn’t make us move, we wrote another song.”





Listened to from start to finish, it's like embarking on your wildest night out.

The Aces added: “This album is all about joy, confidence, even cockiness, and sex appeal.

“We feel now that we’re grown women, we can explore those things in a way that feels authentic and exciting. This album is for anyone that’s looking for an escape in the more than challenging world we live in.”

As well as the new album, the Gold Star Baby World Tour kicks off this autumn in North America with support from Lydia Night, of The Regrettes. In February, they return to the UK and Europe. Check out full tour dates here.

Gold Star Baby is out now. Listen here.



