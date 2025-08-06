Ozzy Osbourne affectionately listed as 'rock legend' on death certificate After he passed away aged 76 on July 22, Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has been revealed. SHARE SHARE Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has been revealed and a detail in his death certificate will warm fans' hearts

Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death was revealed this week - and his job title on his death certificate is rather cool.

The 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22, following years of health challenges, including a public Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2019, and documents now show he passed away from an “acute myocardial infarction” and “out of hospital cardiac arrest”.

His death certificate emerged after the heavy metal icon, widely known as the Prince of Darkness, gave a final farewell performance in his hometown of Birmingham shortly before his death.

Affectionately, his job title was listed as: "Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend."

The gig, which was followed by a coffin-led procession through the streets to Black Sabbath Bridge, marked a symbolic return to the city where his career began.

Ozzy was later laid to rest by the lake on the grounds of his Buckinghamshire estate after a private funeral attended by family, close friends, and fellow rock musicians.

Among the attendees were his children, including 40-year-old Aimee Osbourne, who has maintained a low public profile in contrast to her siblings.

While Jack Osbourne, 39, and Kelly Osbourne, 40, rose to fame in the early 2000s through the hit MTV reality series The Osbournes, Aimee notably declined to take part.



