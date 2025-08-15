Kylie Minogue shows support for Taylor Swift after fans point out similarities with The Life of a Showgirl album shoot Kylie Minogue has nothing but "respect and admiration" after Taylor Swift entered her Showgirl era. SHARE SHARE Kylie Minogue has nothing but 'respect and admiration' for her fellow showgirl Taylor Swift

Kylie Minogue has shown her support for fellow showgirl Taylor Swift after her fans accused the star of copying the Australian pop star's Showgirl: The Greatest Hits era look.

After the All Too Well hitmaker unveiled her raunchy Vegas-inspired look for her forthcoming record The Life of a Showgirl's campaign, a dazzling gem-encrusted bodysuit, complete with fishnet tights, gloves, and a bedazzled 1920s-esque headpiece, countless Kylie fans have called out Taylor for mimicking her.

One penned on Instagram: "There's only one Showgirl and that's Kylie!!"

Another wrote: "Kylie’s the one to have done it really first in music. The swifties are acting like this is original— they kind of need a pop music lesson (especially my fellow Americans). I’d really love to see Taylor pay homage to this era of Kylie’s as it was such an important era of Kylie’s and to her fans. But Kylie did this era well. I’d just wish she got more love in my country cause then people would know this isn’t really original."





However, Spinning Around hitmaker Kylie - who embarked on the Showgirl: The Greatest Hits Tour in 2005 - insists she has nothing but "respect and admiration" for her showgirl peers, and maintains there is "much more" to it than "feathers and dazzle."

Alongside a series of pictures from her own Showgirl era, she penned on the app: "When all your friends start sending you your Showgirl mems!!! Awww. Showgirl life is ‘a thing’, multi dimensional and so much more than feathers and dazzle. love, respect and admiration to all my fellow hard working Showgirls. (sic)"

The Life of a Showgirl is released on October 3.