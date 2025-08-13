Tomorrow X Together makes first public appearance with new labelmates CORTIS Tomorrow X Together has made their first official appearance with new Bighit Music labelmates CORTIS in new social media clips. SHARE SHARE Tomorrow X Together have posted dancing videos to social media with their new labelmates Cortis

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have finally made their first appearance with new K-pop boy band CORTIS.

Fans were ecstatic to see the BIGHIT MUSIC labelmates finally interact in videos posted to TXT’s social media.

In one video, Yeonjun of TXT can be seen with CORTIS members Martin and Juhoon dancing to Beautiful Strangers.

The three K-pop singers began the video with a heartwarming scene of them holding hands as they bopped their heads to the song.

In another clip, TXT’s Hueningkai and CORTIS members Seonghyeon and Keonho joined forces to smoothly dance to Upside Down Kiss.

Previously, fans were given a small look at the bond between the two groups when TXT posted to social media a photo of a cake the younger group had gifted them. Pictured alongside the sweet treat was a promotional box for their upcoming debut album.

On Tuesday (12.08.25), TXT wrote in their X post: “thx @cortis_bighit BIGHIT let’s go!'”

CORTIS are BIGHIT MUSIC’s newest boy band. Their record label, which they share with K-pop megastars BTS and TXT, released their pre-debut track GO! on Sunday (10.08.25).

It was announced in July that the new group would consist of members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho.

BIGHIT MUSIC said in a statement: "The new band is a 'young creators' crew' with members who will create their own music, choreography and videos.

"All the members are teenagers and they will express their creative talent based on their own stories. All members will take part in the creative process, regardless of their set positions."

The group’s name is an acronym for Colour Outside The Lines.

They will be releasing their debut EP, Color Outside The Lines, on 8 September.