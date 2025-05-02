TOMORROW X TOGETHER drop vibrant new single, Love Language TOMORROW X TOGETHER are back to make fans' "hearts flutter" with new single, 'Love Language'. SHARE SHARE TOMORROW X TOGETHER have released their new song 'Love Language'

TOMORROW X TOGETHER have shared their vibrant new single, 'Love Language'.

As per a press release, 'Love Language' "perfectly encapsulates the signature youthful and refreshing energy of Gen Z’s leading band."

The South Korean outfit - comprising Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Hueningkai - said they intend to make their fans' "hearts flutter" with the tune.

The lyrics were penned by Hueningkai.

'Love Language' is available on all major streaming platforms.

The group released their seventh EP, 'The Star Chapter: Sanctuary' in November, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart.

Meanwhile, Beomgyu recently shared the music video for his debut solo mixtape, 'Panic'.

The 24-year-old singer shared the promo for the indie-rock song that represents how the artist turns toward music for support during moments of fear or uncertainty.

Beomgyu — whose full name is Choi Beom-gyu — said: “I'm truly happy to share a song that wholeheartedly reflects my thoughts. If there are any walls in life that hold us back, I hope this song helps to break them down a little. I hope my music offers a piece of comfort and solace to many.”

Beomgyu joined TOMORROW X TOGETHER in 2019 as the fifth and final member just ahead of the group’s debut EP, ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. He has since produced, composed, and written songs for the group.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are currently on their ‘Act: Promise Ep. 2’ world tour. They played their first UK headline show on March 25 at London’s The O2.

They are currently completing two months of shows across six cities, with the next stop at Aichi Sky Expo on April 25. Check out the full dates here.