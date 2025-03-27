Tomorrow x Together’s Beomgyu releases music video for debut solo mixtape, Panic Beomgyu, a member of K-pop boy band Together x Together, has released a music video for his debut solo mixtape, 'Panic'. SHARE SHARE Beomgyu, a member of K-pop boy band Together x Together, has released his first solo song and music video for ‘Panic’

Beomgyu has shared the music video for his debut solo mixtape, 'Panic'.

The 24-year-old singer — best known as one fifth of wildly popular K-pop boy band Tomorrow x Together — has shared the promo for the indie-rock song that represents how the artist turns toward music for support during moments of fear or uncertainty.

Beomgyu — whose full name is Choi Beom-gyu — said: “I'm truly happy to share a song that wholeheartedly reflects my thoughts. If there are any walls in life that hold us back, I hope this song helps to break them down a little. I hope my music offers a piece of comfort and solace to many.”

Beomgyu joined Tomorrow x Together in 2019 as the fifth and final member just ahead of the group’s debut EP, ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. He has since produced, composed, and written songs for the group.

Tomorrow x Together — also consisting of Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun, and HueningKai — are currently on their ‘Act: Promise Ep. 2’ world tour. They played their first UK headline show on March 25 at London’s The O2.

Their next European stops are Berlin on March 27, Paris on 30, and Amsterdam on April 1 before heading to Japan for two months of shows across six cities.