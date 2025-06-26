TOMORROW X TOGETHER to drop fourth album on July 21 TOMORROW X TOGETHER will close a chapter on The Star Chapter series with The Star Chapter: TOGETHER. SHARE SHARE TOMORROW X TOGETHER release The Star Chapter: TOGETHER on July 21

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their fourth album, The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, on July 21.

The collection is the bookend to the K-pop group's The Star Chapter series and is the follow-up to 2023's The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.

Over on the global fandom platform Weverse, TXT - comprising Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Hueningkai - shared a logo motion video.

As the wave unfolds, the symbol from their seventh mini album The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY gradually fades, giving way to a brilliant burst of light. This radiant burst intensifies, ultimately coming together to form a glowing star.

A press release adds that the new record "builds upon the story established" in The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, and "promises to elevate this compelling narrative further."

The Star Chapter: TOGETHER will be available on all streaming platforms worldwide beginning July 21 at 6pm KST/10am BST/2amPST.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER recently announced the ACT : TOMORROW world tour.

This year, the band made their European tour debut, including their first UK headline show on March 25 at London’s The O2.

The new tour's title is about "moving forward together toward a promised tomorrow."

A poster for the tour depicts the group "united and determined, set against a backdrop of deep indigo skies.

ACT : TOMORROW kicks off in Seoul on August 22 and 23 at Gocheok Sky Dome and will be available for online live streaming on Weverse. Additional tour dates and details will be announced.

Recently, the band shared the track Love Language and said they intended to make their fans' "hearts flutter" with the tune.








