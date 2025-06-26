WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo covers Fontaines D.C. in Dublin Olivia Rodrigo is a huge fan of Fontaines D.C. and performed a rendition of their song I Love You in their hometown. SHARE SHARE Olivia Rodrigo has jumped on the Fontaines D.C. hype bus

Olivia Rodrigo has become "really obsessed" with Fontaines D.C. and covered their 2022 track I Love You in Dublin.

The good 4 u hitmaker brought the GUTS World Tour: Spilled to Marlay Park on Tuesday night (24.06.25) - and paid tribute to the hometown heroes.

She told the crowd before belting out the track: “You guys have really amazing music here. There are so many incredible bands out of Dublin.

“Lately I’ve been really obsessed with this band Fontaines D.C. I’ve been playing this song alone in my room for fun. I was wondering if it’d be cool if I played it for you guys?”

Olivia is headlining Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on Sunday (29.06.25).

She previously gushed on her Instagram Stories: “Headlining glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. Truly can’t believe this! So grateful and sooo excited. Hope to see you there."

Olivia will be hoping her biggest fear doesn't come true on the Glasto stage, after confessing that she worries she'll "pee [her] pants on stage".

The 22-year-old pop star has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years - but Olivia still feels anxious whenever she performs in front of a large crowd.

Asked to reveal her "greatest fear", Olivia told People: "[I'm afraid] I'm going to pee my pants on stage."

The chart-topping star also revealed she's developed a very defined post-gig routine.

Asked to reveal the first thing she does when she gets off stage, the pop star said: "I drink a ton of water."

Olivia subsequently admitted that she tries to avoid taking on too many fluids before her concerts, because she fears she might have an embarrassing accident.She confessed: "I'm always scared to drink water before I go on stage."



